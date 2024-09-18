Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the Indian Super League (Shield) winner last season will look to find its footing in continental competitions as it begins its AFC Champions League Two against Tajik side Tajikistan on Wednesday.

Mohun Bagan finished Durand Cup 2024 as the runner-up and was held to a draw in its opening fixture against Mumbai City FC, earlier this month.

After signing former Portugal youth international Nuno Reis at the back, the Mariners will hope to find its first win in September and start the Champions League 2 on a high.

How has Mohun Bagan performed in Asia?

The Kolkata-based outfit has played over 100 matches at the continental level, with its first match at the 1987 Asian Club Championship where club legend Sisir Ghosh was the highest goalscorer for the club with six goals.

Mohun Bagan performance in Asia

Matches played: 101

Matches won: 47

Matches lost: 42

Matches drawn: 12

However, it has gone beyond the group stage on five out of 14 appearances in Asian competitions. The last time Mohun Bagan qualified beyond the group stage was 2022, under head coach Juan Ferrando.

The team has changed two coaches since, with Ferrando and Antonio Lopez Habas part of the history at the club.

With Jose Molina, who helped Atletico de Kolkata once lift the Indian Super League title, as the man in charge now, Mohun Bagan will look for a better showing this time around.