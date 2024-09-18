FIFA teams up with WHO on global concussion campaign

Football’s governing body FIFA and the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday launched a global concussion awareness initiative developed with brain health experts.

The ‘Suspect and Protect: No Match is Worth the Risk’ scheme aims to highlight the risks of traumatic brain injury and offer resources on the subject, they said in a joint statement.

“By knowing the signs of concussion, by being aware of the risks, and by treating a concussion correctly, you can help to put player safety first,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) approved permanent concussion substitutes in March after a trial, with the rule implemented in this year’s Copa America.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said concussion needed greater awareness at all levels of the game.

“WHO is proud to team up with FIFA... to promote ways to protect the brains of footballers,” he added.