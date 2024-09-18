MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA teams up with WHO on global concussion campaign

The ‘Suspect and Protect: No Match is Worth the Risk’ scheme aims to highlight the risks of traumatic brain injury and offer resources on the subject, they said in a joint statement.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 14:21 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: General view inside the stadium as a sign with the FIFA logo can be seen.024 in Nantes, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: General view inside the stadium as a sign with the FIFA logo can be seen.024 in Nantes, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: General view inside the stadium as a sign with the FIFA logo can be seen.024 in Nantes, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Football’s governing body FIFA and the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday launched a global concussion awareness initiative developed with brain health experts.

The ‘Suspect and Protect: No Match is Worth the Risk’ scheme aims to highlight the risks of traumatic brain injury and offer resources on the subject, they said in a joint statement.

“By knowing the signs of concussion, by being aware of the risks, and by treating a concussion correctly, you can help to put player safety first,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

ALSO READ | Arsenal focuses on Atalanta ahead of Man City showdown

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) approved permanent concussion substitutes in March after a trial, with the rule implemented in this year’s Copa America.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said concussion needed greater awareness at all levels of the game.

“WHO is proud to team up with FIFA... to promote ways to protect the brains of footballers,” he added.

Related Topics

FIFA /

WHO /

Gianni Infantino /

IFAB

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025: Ricky Ponting set to be named head coach of Punjab Kings
    Shayan Acharya
  2. FIFA teams up with WHO on global concussion campaign
    Reuters
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 7: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info; China rests Ding Liren vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games medallist Kiran Baliyan fails dope test, Bajrang Punia not in list
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Roma fires Daniele De Rossi after going winless in its opening four matches
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA teams up with WHO on global concussion campaign
    Reuters
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Roma fires Daniele De Rossi after going winless in its opening four matches
    Reuters
  3. Girona co-owner Claure buys 10% stake in MLS side New York City FC
    Reuters
  4. What happened when Mohun Bagan last played in Asia before its AFC Champions League 2 opener?
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Champions League: Joao Cancelo scores for Al-Hilal in win over Al-Rayyan
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025: Ricky Ponting set to be named head coach of Punjab Kings
    Shayan Acharya
  2. FIFA teams up with WHO on global concussion campaign
    Reuters
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 7: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info; China rests Ding Liren vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games medallist Kiran Baliyan fails dope test, Bajrang Punia not in list
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Roma fires Daniele De Rossi after going winless in its opening four matches
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment