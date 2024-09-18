MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 7: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info; China rests Ding Liren vs India

Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 7: Indian men’s and women’s teams will take on China and Georgia, respectively in Budapest on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 14:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
D. Gukesh (R) will take on Wei Yi on the board 1 against China in the seventh round of Chess Olympiad 2024.
D. Gukesh (R) will take on Wei Yi on the board 1 against China in the seventh round of Chess Olympiad 2024. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Emelianova
infoIcon

D. Gukesh (R) will take on Wei Yi on the board 1 against China in the seventh round of Chess Olympiad 2024. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Emelianova

The Indian men’s team will be up against arch-rivals China in round seven of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.

The second-seeded India beat host Hungary comfortably 3-1 in the previous round to take the sole lead before the rest day.

The much-anticipated Ding Liren vs D. Gukesh matchup will not be seen as China rests the reining World Champion in its clash against India.

The pair will fight for the World Championship title in November-December in Singapore.

Wei Yi will take the board No. 1 against Gukesh. Pentala Harikrishna replaces Vidit Gujrathi on the last board today.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

In the women’s section, the No. 1 seed India will take on second seed Georgia in the seventh round.

The women’s team also is the sole leader after winning all six rounds to get 12 match points. It beat Armenia 2.5-1.5 in the last round.

INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 7

OPEN SECTION | INDIA vs CHINA
Board 1: D. Gukesh vs Wei Yi
Board 2: R. Praggnanandhaa vs Yu Yangyi
Board 3: Arjun Erigaisi vs Bu Xiangzhi
Board 4: Pentala Harikrishna vs Wang Yue
WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs GEORGIA
Board 1: Harika Dronavalli vs Dzagnidze, Nana
Board 2: Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Lela Javakhishvili
Board 3: Divya Deshmukh vs Nino Batsiashvili
Board 4: Vantika Agrawal vs Bella Khotenashvili

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?

The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE  YouTube channel.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?

There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.

INDIA ROUND 6 RESULT
OPEN SECTION - India 1-3 Hungary
WOMEN’S SECTION - India 2.5-1.5 Armenia
INDIA’S RANKING AFTER ROUND 6
Open section - 1
Women’s - 1

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
