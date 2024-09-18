Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 7: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info; China rests Ding Liren vs India

The Indian men’s team will be up against arch-rivals China in round seven of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.
The second-seeded India beat host Hungary comfortably 3-1 in the previous round to take the sole lead before the rest day.
The much-anticipated Ding Liren vs D. Gukesh matchup will not be seen as China rests the reining World Champion in its clash against India.
The pair will fight for the World Championship title in November-December in Singapore.
Wei Yi will take the board No. 1 against Gukesh. Pentala Harikrishna replaces Vidit Gujrathi on the last board today.
In the women’s section, the No. 1 seed India will take on second seed Georgia in the seventh round.
The women’s team also is the sole leader after winning all six rounds to get 12 match points. It beat Armenia 2.5-1.5 in the last round.
INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 7
OPEN SECTION | INDIA vs CHINA
WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs GEORGIA
LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?
The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?
There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.
INDIA ROUND 6 RESULT
INDIA’S RANKING AFTER ROUND 6
