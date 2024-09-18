Former Manchester United forward Martial joins AEK Athens

Former France forward Anthony Martial, who left Manchester United in June after nine years at the club, has joined AEK Athens, the Greek top-flight club said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has signed for the 13-times Greek champions on a free transfer and will earn 2.5 million pounds ($3.30 million) per season, making him one of AEK’s highest earners, British media reports said.

Martial, who has won the Europa League and an FA Cup title at United and scored 63 Premier League goals for the club in 209 appearances, will arrive in Athens later on Wednesday, AEK said in an Instagram post.

AEK, who also signed former Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla midfielder Erik Lamela in the summer, are top of Super League Greece with 10 points from four matches ahead of visiting Kallithea on Sunday.