Indian sports wrap, September 17: Vijay Amritraj unanimously elected as TNTA President for third term

TENNIS

Vijay Amritraj unanimously elected as TNTA President for third term

The Indian legend and recent Hall of Fame Inductee Vijay Amritraj, who had taken India to two Davis Cup Finals was unanimously elected for a third three-year term as the President of Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) at the Annual General meeting on Monday.

While his first term was affected by covid-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu tennis saw a resurgence during his second term when the Chennai Open WTA 250 event was conducted in September 2022 and a player support Programme-the Next Level was initiated in January 2024.

The four vice presidents who were also unanimously elected at the meeting were: A.Vellayan, Vijay Sankar, Haresh Ramachandran, Karti P Chidambaram.

B. Venkatasubramaniyam was elected as Honorary Secretary while Dodla Vivekkumar Reddy will continue as Honorary Treasurer. Premkumar Karra was nominated as Joint Secretary from amongst the councilors.

The team of office bearers and councillors which was unanimously elected at the Annual General Meeting of Tamil Nadu Tennis Association on 16 th September 2024 for the period of three years 2024 to 2027.

-Team Sportstar