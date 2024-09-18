MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Diamond League 2025 prize money increased to over $9 million

Athletes will make a total of $18 million, with top athletes also receiving promotional fees. Male and female athletes will be paid at the same rate, the Diamond League said in a statement.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 17:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Each of the 14 meets of the 2025 regular season, scheduled to kick off in April, will award a total prize money of $500,000, with the final in August offering $2.24 million.
Each of the 14 meets of the 2025 regular season, scheduled to kick off in April, will award a total prize money of $500,000, with the final in August offering $2.24 million. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Each of the 14 meets of the 2025 regular season, scheduled to kick off in April, will award a total prize money of $500,000, with the final in August offering $2.24 million. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Annual multi-sport event Diamond League will increase its prize money to more than $9 million in 2025, the highest in the history of the series, the organisers said on Wednesday.

Athletes will make a total of $18 million, with top athletes also receiving promotional fees. Male and female athletes will be paid at the same rate, the Diamond League said in a statement.

“The new total is almost a third higher than the sum paid during the pandemic-affected period of 2021-2024,” the statement said, adding that more will be invested in the athletes’ travel, transport, accommodation, medical and physio services.

Also read | Asian Games medallist Kiran Baliyan fails dope test, Bajrang Punia not in list

Each of the 14 meets of the 2025 regular season, scheduled to kick off in April, will award a total prize money of $500,000, with the final in August offering $2.24 million.

“The total prize money per discipline will be between $30,000 and $50,000 at the series meetings and between $60,000 and $100,000 at the final,” the statement added.

The Diamond League’s 2024 season concluded in Brussels last week, with Zurich set to host the 2025 final. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Diamond League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Diamond League 2025 prize money increased to over $9 million
    Reuters
  2. Indian Athletics in 2024: A flat end after much promise
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. IPL 2025: Ricky Ponting appointed head coach of Punjab Kings till 2028
    Team Sportstar
  4. Better late than never, Pratham Singh checking all boxes
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Manolo Marquez: Most angry I have been since I first arrived in India in 2020
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Diamond League 2025 prize money increased to over $9 million
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 18: Tvesa, Pranavi lead Indian challenge in Spain
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games medallist Kiran Baliyan fails dope test, Bajrang Punia not in list
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, September 17: Vijay Amritraj unanimously elected as TNTA President for third term
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Chiles moves Swiss Supreme Court to overturn CAS ruling
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Diamond League 2025 prize money increased to over $9 million
    Reuters
  2. Indian Athletics in 2024: A flat end after much promise
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. IPL 2025: Ricky Ponting appointed head coach of Punjab Kings till 2028
    Team Sportstar
  4. Better late than never, Pratham Singh checking all boxes
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Manolo Marquez: Most angry I have been since I first arrived in India in 2020
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment