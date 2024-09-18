SL vs NZ, 1st Test: Kamindu Mendis century rescues Sri Lanka against New Zealand on Day 1

Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis scored a courageous century against New Zealand Wednesday as the hosts wrestled back the initiative to reach 302 for seven at stumps on the first day of the first Test.

Sri Lanka had slumped to 106 for four just after lunch but Kamindu -- player of the series for Sri Lanka during its recent tour of England -- provided a confident and calm performance that steadied the team.

Kamindu’s innings came to an end on 114 in the penultimate over of the day when Ajaz Patel turned the ball sharply and it popped off the glove for an easy catch at first slip.

Kamindu, a versatile all-rounder known for his ability to bat and bowl with both hands, is playing in his seventh Test match. He has already notched up four centuries and four half-centuries in scoring more than 800 runs.

Sri Lanka was in a little trouble going into tea at 178 for five but a 103-run stand between Kusal Mendis and Kamindu rescued it and provided a reasonable first innings total.

Kusal posted a half-century but fell soon afterwards to an unusual dismissal when the ball struck Tom Latham at short leg, with skipper Tim Southee snapping up the catch.

Rookie New Zealand fast bowler William O’Rourke had earlier rattled Sri Lanka’s top order, taking two wickets as the host side reached 88 at lunch.

The Kiwis took a gamble by leaving out veteran pace bowler Matt Henry but 23-year-old O’Rourke soon justified his inclusion.

He surprised Dimuth Karunaratne with extra bounce in the fourth over and the left-hander nicked the ball to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, departing for two.

Fellow opener Pathum Nissanka, fresh from a match-winning performance against England last week, was cleaned up by a yorker that swung in late after posting 27.

Dinesh Chandimal clipped Southee’s fourth ball after lunch to mid-wicket, where Michael Bracewell took a diving catch.

Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva was then bowled through the gate to give part-time spin bowler Glenn Phillips success in his first over.

Angelo Mathews, who was forced off by a blow to his thumb, returned to bat before being dismissed on 36 in the last over before tea, nicking O’Rourke to the wicketkeeper.

Sri Lanka last won a Test series against New Zealand in 2009.

The Black Caps have since won four series and drawn two against the host side.

World Test Championship points are on the line, with New Zealand third on the table behind India and Australia. Sri Lanka is fifth.

The first Test, on the imposing grounds beneath the walls of the 17th century Galle Fort, will have a rest day on Saturday when Sri Lanka votes in a presidential election.

The second Test will also be played in Galle, from September 26.