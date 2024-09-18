India, scheduled to play 10 Tests in the next four months, leads the World Test Championship standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 68.52, having won six of the nine Tests in the 2023-25 cycle under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. Reigning champion Australia is in second place with eight wins from 12 matches and a PCT of 62.50 under Pat Cummins’ leadership.
New Zealand and Bangladesh occupy third and fourth positions, respectively, with both teams having won three and lost three of their six Tests in this cycle. Bangladesh trails New Zealand by three points, with 33 points overall.
The WTC 2023-25 cycle has 27 series and 69 matches in the league stage.
The final for this cycle will take place in England’s iconic venue — Lord’s Cricket Ground in June 2025.
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|Draw
|Deductions
|Points
|Percent
|1.
|India
|9
|6
|2
|1
|-2
|74
|68.52
|2.
|Australia
|12
|8
|3
|1
|-10
|90
|62.50
|3.
|New Zealand
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|36
|50.00
|4.
|Bangladesh
|6
|3
|3
|0
|-3
|33
|45.83
|5.
|Sri Lanka
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|36
|42.86
|6.
|England
|16
|8
|7
|1
|-19
|81
|42.19
|7.
|South Africa
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|28
|38.89
|8.
|Pakistan
|7
|2
|5
|0
|-6
|16
|19.05
|9.
|West Indies
|9
|1
|6
|2
|0
|20
|18.52
*Updated after England vs Sri Lanka third Test
POINTS SYSTEM
- 12 points for a win
- 6 points for a tie
- 4 points for a draw
Teams are ranked according to the percentage of points won.
The Top two teams progress to the final at Lord’s in 2025.
Point Deductions: Points are deducted for slow over rates
World Test Championship 2023-25 Remaining Matches
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
India vs Bangladesh
Pakistan vs England
India vs New Zealand
Bangladesh vs South Africa
Australia vs India (Border Gavaskar Trophy)
West Indies vs Bangladesh
South Africa vs Sri Lanka
New Zealand vs England
South Africa vs Pakistan
Pakistan vs West Indies
Sri Lanka v Australia (Warne-Muralitharan Trophy)
World Test Championship 2023-25 Final
