WTC 2023-25 scenarios: Best possible PCT for teams, remaining fixtures, points table

The third edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) is heading towards the business end with teams closely fighting for the top two spots.

The WTC 2023-25 cycle has 27 series and 69 matches in the league stage, with the final being scheduled to take place in England’s iconic venue — Lord’s Cricket Ground in June 2025.

India leads the WTC standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 68.52, having won six of the nine Tests while defending champion Australia is in second place with eight wins from 12 matches and a PCT of 62.50.

The Rohit Sharma side, which will play 10 Tests in the next four months can reach the best possible PCT of 85.09, provided they win all.

New Zealand follows India, with a best possible PCT of 78.57 while Australia can reach 76.32 if it wins its next seven matches.

Here’s the points table, remaining fixtures and best possible PCT for all nine teams in the WTC 2023-25:

POINTS TABLE

Position Team Matches Win Loss Draw Deductions Points Percent 1. India 9 6 2 1 -2 74 68.52 2. Australia 12 8 3 1 -10 90 62.50 3. New Zealand 6 3 3 0 0 36 50.00 4. Bangladesh 6 3 3 0 -3 33 45.83 5. Sri Lanka 7 3 4 0 0 36 42.86 6. England 16 8 7 1 -19 81 42.19 7. South Africa 6 2 3 1 0 28 38.89 8. Pakistan 7 2 5 0 -6 16 19.05 9. West Indies 9 1 6 2 0 20 18.52

*Updated after England vs Sri Lanka third Test

POINTS SYSTEM

12 points for a win

6 points for a tie

4 points for a draw

Teams are ranked according to the percentage of points won.

The Top two teams progress to the final at Lord’s in 2025.

Point Deductions: Points are deducted for slow over rates

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP 2023-25 BEST POSSIBLE PCT FOR TEAMS

1. INDIA - 68.52%

Results: West Indies (1-0 win), South Africa (1-1 draw), England (4-1 win)

Remaining: Bangladesh (2), New Zealand (3), Australia (5)

Best Finish: 85.09%

2. AUSTRALIA - 62.50%

Results: England (2-2 draw), Pakistan (3-0 win), West Indies (1-1 draw), New Zealand (2-0 win)

Remaining: India (5), Sri Lanka (2)

Best Finish: 76.32%

3. NEW ZEALAND - 50%

Results: Bangladesh (1-1 draw), South Africa (2-0 win), Australia (0-2 loss)

Remaining: Sri Lanka (2), India (3), England (3)

Best Finish: 78.57%

4. BANGLADESH- 45.83%

Results: New Zealand (1-1 draw), Sri Lanka (0-2 loss), Pakistan (2-0 win)

Remaining: India (2), South Africa (2), West Indies (2)

Best Finish: 72.92%

5. SRI LANKA - 42.86%

Results: Pakistan (0-2 loss), Bangladesh (2-0 win), England (1-2 loss)

Remaining: New Zealand (2), South Africa (2), Australia (2)

Best Finish: 69.23%

6. ENGLAND - 42.19%

Results: Australia (2-2 draw), India (1-4 loss), West Indies (3-0 win), Sri Lanka (2-1 win)

Remaining: Pakistan (3), New Zealand (3)

Best Finish: 57.95%

7. SOUTH AFRICA - 38.89%

Results: India (1-1 draw), New Zealand (0-2 loss), West Indies (1-0 win)

Remaining: Bangladesh (2), Sri Lanka (2), Pakistan (2)

Best Finish: 69.44%

8. PAKISTAN - 19.05%

Results: Sri Lanka (2-0 win), Australia (0-3 loss), Bangladesh (0-2 loss)

Remaining: England (3), South Africa (2), West Indies (2)

Best Finish: 59.52%

9. WEST INDIES - 18.52%

Results: India (0-1 loss), Australia (1-1 draw), England (0-3 loss), South Africa (0-1 loss)

Remaining: Bangladesh (2), Pakistan (2)

Best Finish: 43.59%

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP 2023-25 REMAINING FIXTURES