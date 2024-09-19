WTC 2023-25 scenarios: Best possible PCT for teams, remaining fixtures, points table

The third edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) is heading towards the business end with teams closely fighting for the top two spots.
The WTC 2023-25 cycle has 27 series and 69 matches in the league stage, with the final being scheduled to take place in England’s iconic venue — Lord’s Cricket Ground in June 2025.
India leads the WTC standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 68.52, having won six of the nine Tests while defending champion Australia is in second place with eight wins from 12 matches and a PCT of 62.50.
The Rohit Sharma side, which will play 10 Tests in the next four months can reach the best possible PCT of 85.09, provided they win all.
New Zealand follows India, with a best possible PCT of 78.57 while Australia can reach 76.32 if it wins its next seven matches.
Here’s the points table, remaining fixtures and best possible PCT for all nine teams in the WTC 2023-25:
POINTS TABLE
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|Draw
|Deductions
|Points
|Percent
|1.
|India
|9
|6
|2
|1
|-2
|74
|68.52
|2.
|Australia
|12
|8
|3
|1
|-10
|90
|62.50
|3.
|New Zealand
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|36
|50.00
|4.
|Bangladesh
|6
|3
|3
|0
|-3
|33
|45.83
|5.
|Sri Lanka
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|36
|42.86
|6.
|England
|16
|8
|7
|1
|-19
|81
|42.19
|7.
|South Africa
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|28
|38.89
|8.
|Pakistan
|7
|2
|5
|0
|-6
|16
|19.05
|9.
|West Indies
|9
|1
|6
|2
|0
|20
|18.52
*Updated after England vs Sri Lanka third Test
POINTS SYSTEM
- 12 points for a win
- 6 points for a tie
- 4 points for a draw
Teams are ranked according to the percentage of points won.
The Top two teams progress to the final at Lord’s in 2025.
Point Deductions: Points are deducted for slow over rates
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP 2023-25 BEST POSSIBLE PCT FOR TEAMS
- 1. INDIA - 68.52%
Results: West Indies (1-0 win), South Africa (1-1 draw), England (4-1 win)
Remaining: Bangladesh (2), New Zealand (3), Australia (5)
Best Finish: 85.09%
- 2. AUSTRALIA - 62.50%
Results: England (2-2 draw), Pakistan (3-0 win), West Indies (1-1 draw), New Zealand (2-0 win)
Remaining: India (5), Sri Lanka (2)
Best Finish: 76.32%
- 3. NEW ZEALAND - 50%
Results: Bangladesh (1-1 draw), South Africa (2-0 win), Australia (0-2 loss)
Remaining: Sri Lanka (2), India (3), England (3)
Best Finish: 78.57%
- 4. BANGLADESH- 45.83%
Results: New Zealand (1-1 draw), Sri Lanka (0-2 loss), Pakistan (2-0 win)
Remaining: India (2), South Africa (2), West Indies (2)
Best Finish: 72.92%
- 5. SRI LANKA - 42.86%
Results: Pakistan (0-2 loss), Bangladesh (2-0 win), England (1-2 loss)
Remaining: New Zealand (2), South Africa (2), Australia (2)
Best Finish: 69.23%
- 6. ENGLAND - 42.19%
Results: Australia (2-2 draw), India (1-4 loss), West Indies (3-0 win), Sri Lanka (2-1 win)
Remaining: Pakistan (3), New Zealand (3)
Best Finish: 57.95%
- 7. SOUTH AFRICA - 38.89%
Results: India (1-1 draw), New Zealand (0-2 loss), West Indies (1-0 win)
Remaining: Bangladesh (2), Sri Lanka (2), Pakistan (2)
Best Finish: 69.44%
- 8. PAKISTAN - 19.05%
Results: Sri Lanka (2-0 win), Australia (0-3 loss), Bangladesh (0-2 loss)
Remaining: England (3), South Africa (2), West Indies (2)
Best Finish: 59.52%
- 9. WEST INDIES - 18.52%
Results: India (0-1 loss), Australia (1-1 draw), England (0-3 loss), South Africa (0-1 loss)
Remaining: Bangladesh (2), Pakistan (2)
Best Finish: 43.59%
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP 2023-25 REMAINING FIXTURES
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
India vs Bangladesh
Pakistan vs England
India vs New Zealand
Bangladesh vs South Africa
Australia vs India (Border Gavaskar Trophy)
West Indies vs Bangladesh
South Africa vs Sri Lanka
New Zealand vs England
South Africa vs Pakistan
Pakistan vs West Indies
Sri Lanka v Australia (Warne-Muralitharan Trophy)
World Test Championship 2023-25 Final
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs BAN LIVE updates, 1st Test Day 1: India 88/3 at Lunch; Pant, Jaiswal bring up 50-run partnership
- Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 1: India A loses five vs India C; Padikkal, Bharat on song for India D vs B
- WTC 2023-25 scenarios: Best possible PCT for teams, remaining fixtures, points table
- WTC 2023-25 Points Table: India, Australia in close fight for top spot
- PSG’s Enrique: Told Michel that match with Girona was worse than childbirth
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE