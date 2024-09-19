MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTC 2023-25 scenarios: Best possible PCT for teams, remaining fixtures, points table

WTC 2023-25: Here’s the best possible points percentage (PCT) for all nine teams, remaining fixtures and points table of the current World Test Championship cycle.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 12:09 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: ICC World Test Championship Mace.
FILE PHOTO: ICC World Test Championship Mace. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: ICC World Test Championship Mace. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The third edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) is heading towards the business end with teams closely fighting for the top two spots.

The WTC 2023-25 cycle has 27 series and 69 matches in the league stage, with the final being scheduled to take place in England’s iconic venue — Lord’s Cricket Ground in June 2025.

India leads the WTC standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 68.52, having won six of the nine Tests while defending champion Australia is in second place with eight wins from 12 matches and a PCT of 62.50.

The Rohit Sharma side, which will play 10 Tests in the next four months can reach the best possible PCT of 85.09, provided they win all.

New Zealand follows India, with a best possible PCT of 78.57 while Australia can reach 76.32 if it wins its next seven matches.

Here’s the points table, remaining fixtures and best possible PCT for all nine teams in the WTC 2023-25:

POINTS TABLE

Position Team Matches Win Loss Draw Deductions Points Percent
1. India 9 6 2 1 -2 74 68.52
2. Australia 12 8 3 1 -10 90 62.50
3. New Zealand 6 3 3 0 0 36 50.00
4. Bangladesh 6 3 3 0 -3 33 45.83
5. Sri Lanka 7 3 4 0 0 36 42.86
6. England 16 8 7 1 -19 81 42.19
7. South Africa 6 2 3 1 0 28 38.89
8. Pakistan 7 2 5 0 -6 16 19.05
9. West Indies 9 1 6 2 0 20 18.52

*Updated after England vs Sri Lanka third Test

POINTS SYSTEM

  • 12 points for a win
  • 6 points for a tie
  • 4 points for a draw

Teams are ranked according to the percentage of points won.

The Top two teams progress to the final at Lord’s in 2025.

Point Deductions: Points are deducted for slow over rates

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP 2023-25 BEST POSSIBLE PCT FOR TEAMS
  • 1. INDIA - 68.52%

Results: West Indies (1-0 win), South Africa (1-1 draw), England (4-1 win)

Remaining: Bangladesh (2), New Zealand (3), Australia (5)

Best Finish: 85.09%

  • 2. AUSTRALIA - 62.50%

Results: England (2-2 draw), Pakistan (3-0 win), West Indies (1-1 draw), New Zealand (2-0 win)

Remaining: India (5), Sri Lanka (2)

Best Finish: 76.32%

  • 3. NEW ZEALAND - 50%

Results: Bangladesh (1-1 draw), South Africa (2-0 win), Australia (0-2 loss)

Remaining: Sri Lanka (2), India (3), England (3)

Best Finish: 78.57%

  • 4. BANGLADESH- 45.83%

Results: New Zealand (1-1 draw), Sri Lanka (0-2 loss), Pakistan (2-0 win)

Remaining: India (2), South Africa (2), West Indies (2)

Best Finish: 72.92%

  • 5. SRI LANKA - 42.86%

Results: Pakistan (0-2 loss), Bangladesh (2-0 win), England (1-2 loss)

Remaining: New Zealand (2), South Africa (2), Australia (2)

Best Finish: 69.23%

  • 6. ENGLAND - 42.19%

Results: Australia (2-2 draw), India (1-4 loss), West Indies (3-0 win), Sri Lanka (2-1 win)

Remaining: Pakistan (3), New Zealand (3)

Best Finish: 57.95%

  • 7. SOUTH AFRICA - 38.89%

Results: India (1-1 draw), New Zealand (0-2 loss), West Indies (1-0 win)

Remaining: Bangladesh (2), Sri Lanka (2), Pakistan (2)

Best Finish: 69.44%

  • 8. PAKISTAN - 19.05%

Results: Sri Lanka (2-0 win), Australia (0-3 loss), Bangladesh (0-2 loss)

Remaining: England (3), South Africa (2), West Indies (2)

Best Finish: 59.52%

  • 9. WEST INDIES - 18.52%

Results: India (0-1 loss), Australia (1-1 draw), England (0-3 loss), South Africa (0-1 loss)

Remaining: Bangladesh (2), Pakistan (2)

Best Finish: 43.59%

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP 2023-25 REMAINING FIXTURES
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
September 18-22, 2024: 1st Test, Galle
September 26-30, 2024: 2nd Test, Galle
India vs Bangladesh
September 19-23, 2024: 1st Test, Chennai
September 27 – October 1, 2024: 2nd Test, Kanpur
Pakistan vs England
October 7-11, 2024: 1st Test, Multan
October 15-19, 2024: 2nd Test, Karachi
October 24-28, 2024: 3rd Test, Rawalpindi
India vs New Zealand
October 16-20, 2024: 1st Test, Bengaluru
October 24-28, 2024: 2nd Test, Pune
November 1-5, 2024: 3rd Test, Mumbai
Bangladesh vs South Africa
October-November, 2024: Two Tests
Australia vs India (Border Gavaskar Trophy)
November 22-26, 2024: 1st Test, Perth
December 6-10, 2024: 2nd Test, Adelaide
December 14-18, 2024: 3rd Test, Brisbane
Decemeber 26-30, 2024: 4th Test, Melbourne
January 3-7, 2025: 5th Test, Sydney
West Indies vs Bangladesh
November 22-26, 2024: 1st Test, North Sound
November 30 – 4 December 2024: 2nd Test, Kingston
South Africa vs Sri Lanka
November 27 – December 1, 2024: 1st Test, Durban
December 5-9, 2024: 2nd Test, Gqeberha
New Zealand vs England
November 28 – December 2, 2024: 1st Test, Christchurch
December 6-10, 2024: 2nd Test, Wellington
December 14-18, 2024: 3rd Test, Hamilton
South Africa vs Pakistan
December 26-30, 2024: 1st Test, Centurion
January 3-7, 2025: 2nd Test, Cape Town
Pakistan vs West Indies
January 16-20, 2025: Karachi
January 24-28, 2025: Multan
Sri Lanka v Australia (Warne-Muralitharan Trophy)
January-February 2025: Two Tests
World Test Championship 2023-25 Final
June 2025: TBD v TBD – Lord’s

Related Topics

ICC World Test Championship /

World Test Championship /

WTC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN LIVE updates, 1st Test Day 1: India 88/3 at Lunch; Pant, Jaiswal bring up 50-run partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 1: India A loses five vs India C; Padikkal, Bharat on song for India D vs B
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC 2023-25 scenarios: Best possible PCT for teams, remaining fixtures, points table
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTC 2023-25 Points Table: India, Australia in close fight for top spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. PSG’s Enrique: Told Michel that match with Girona was worse than childbirth
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. WTC 2023-25 scenarios: Best possible PCT for teams, remaining fixtures, points table
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND v BAN: Who is Hasan Mahmud, the Bangladesh pacer who removed Rohit, Kohli in first Test?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024, 3rd Round Scenarios: What does each team need to win the trophy?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 1: India A loses five vs India C; Padikkal, Bharat on song for India D vs B
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN LIVE updates, 1st Test Day 1: India 88/3 at Lunch; Pant, Jaiswal bring up 50-run partnership
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN LIVE updates, 1st Test Day 1: India 88/3 at Lunch; Pant, Jaiswal bring up 50-run partnership
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 1: India A loses five vs India C; Padikkal, Bharat on song for India D vs B
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC 2023-25 scenarios: Best possible PCT for teams, remaining fixtures, points table
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTC 2023-25 Points Table: India, Australia in close fight for top spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. PSG’s Enrique: Told Michel that match with Girona was worse than childbirth
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment