Salt proud of England as rain ensures Australia T20 series ends all square

Stand-in England captain Phil Salt said he was “very proud” of the side after rain denied it the chance to complete a comeback T20 series win against Australia at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Australia overwhelmed its arch-rival by 28 runs in Wednesday’s opener in Southampton before England, with all-rounder Liam Livingstone making 87, bounced back courtesy of a three-wicket success in Cardiff on Friday.

But with the three-match series all set for an intriguing decider, rain saw Sunday’s match in Manchester -- where bad weather meant last year’s fourth Test ended in a draw as Australia retained the Ashes -- abandoned without a ball being bowled.

“I’m very proud of this team,” Salt told Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman added: “When you lose the first one you’re always under pressure and we came back harder.”

Salt was leading England instead of the injured Jos Buttler, who has not played since the end of the team’s lacklustre T20 World Cup title defence in Guyana in June.

“I’ve enjoyed it, it’s different,” said Salt of his initial experience as England captain.

“It’s the first time in an England shirt I’ve had to look at the game differently but I’ve enjoyed the added responsibility.”

Livingstone was named player-of-the-series after starring with both bat and ball, the spinner taking 3-22 and scoring 37 in Southampton before making 87 at Sophia Gardens in a match where he also had bowling figures of 2-16.

Those two fixtures saw the 31-year-old, previously best known as a T20 ‘finisher’, given a chance to impose himself as a number four batsman in a new-look England side.

“I’ll bat wherever I’m told to bat,” said Livingstone. “I want to play for England for as long as I can but hopefully I’ve proven that higher up the order is better for me.”

The teams will next meet in a five-match one-day international (ODI) series starting in Nottingham on Thursday, with Harry Brook now leading England instead of the still-sidelined Buttler against Australia, the 50-over world champions.

Australia outclassed title-holder England by 33 runs when the teams last met at Ahmedabad in November during the group stage of a 50-over World Cup that ended with them defeating tournament hosts India in the final.

“It would have been nice to finish with a match today (Sunday),” said Australia captain Mitchell Marsh. “We’ve got a few guys who will come back in at some stage. It’s amazing to see young guys playing for Australia.”