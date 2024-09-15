MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Salt proud of England as rain ensures Australia T20 series ends all square

Australia overwhelmed its arch-rival by 28 runs in Wednesday’s opener in Southampton before England, with all-rounder Liam Livingstone making 87, bounced back courtesy of a three-wicket success in Cardiff.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 22:44 IST , Manchester, United Kingdom - 2 MINS READ

AFP
England captain Phil Salt during a nets session.
England captain Phil Salt during a nets session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

England captain Phil Salt during a nets session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Stand-in England captain Phil Salt said he was “very proud” of the side after rain denied it the chance to complete a comeback T20 series win against Australia at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Australia overwhelmed its arch-rival by 28 runs in Wednesday’s opener in Southampton before England, with all-rounder Liam Livingstone making 87, bounced back courtesy of a three-wicket success in Cardiff on Friday.

But with the three-match series all set for an intriguing decider, rain saw Sunday’s match in Manchester -- where bad weather meant last year’s fourth Test ended in a draw as Australia retained the Ashes -- abandoned without a ball being bowled.

“I’m very proud of this team,” Salt told Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman added: “When you lose the first one you’re always under pressure and we came back harder.”

Salt was leading England instead of the injured Jos Buttler, who has not played since the end of the team’s lacklustre T20 World Cup title defence in Guyana in June.

“I’ve enjoyed it, it’s different,” said Salt of his initial experience as England captain.

“It’s the first time in an England shirt I’ve had to look at the game differently but I’ve enjoyed the added responsibility.”

Livingstone was named player-of-the-series after starring with both bat and ball, the spinner taking 3-22 and scoring 37 in Southampton before making 87 at Sophia Gardens in a match where he also had bowling figures of 2-16.

ALSO READ | Duleep Trophy: Kotian, Mulani nullify Bhui’s heroics as India A beats India D by 186 runs

Those two fixtures saw the 31-year-old, previously best known as a T20 ‘finisher’, given a chance to impose himself as a number four batsman in a new-look England side.

“I’ll bat wherever I’m told to bat,” said Livingstone. “I want to play for England for as long as I can but hopefully I’ve proven that higher up the order is better for me.”

The teams will next meet in a five-match one-day international (ODI) series starting in Nottingham on Thursday, with Harry Brook now leading England instead of the still-sidelined Buttler against Australia, the 50-over world champions.

Australia outclassed title-holder England by 33 runs when the teams last met at Ahmedabad in November during the group stage of a 50-over World Cup that ended with them defeating tournament hosts India in the final.

“It would have been nice to finish with a match today (Sunday),” said Australia captain Mitchell Marsh. “We’ve got a few guys who will come back in at some stage. It’s amazing to see young guys playing for Australia.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Phil Salt /

England /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: Punjab nets winner in stoppage time to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1
    Stan Rayan
  2. Salt proud of England as rain ensures Australia T20 series ends all square
    AFP
  3. Duleep Trophy: ‘White-ball specialist’ Kamboj sizzles with red, credits IPL experience for confidence
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Indian Racing Festival, Round 3: Alva, Alibhai dominate F4 podium-finishes; Chennai Turbo Riders celebrates double in IRL
    Kavita Menon
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Ramkumar-Balaji pair lose as India suffers 4-0 defeat against Sweden
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Salt proud of England as rain ensures Australia T20 series ends all square
    AFP
  2. AFG vs NZ Test: ‘Neither rain nor ground management in our control,’ says dejected Afghanistan skipper Shahidi
    Shayan Acharya
  3. ENG vs AUS 1st T20I: Head fires Australia to easy win over England
    Reuters
  4. Afghanistan vs New Zealand Highlights, one-off Test, Day 1: Play called off due to wet outfield in Greater Noida
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs SL: Sri Lanka’s De Silva and Kamindu Mendis defy England in day two of third Test
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: Punjab nets winner in stoppage time to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1
    Stan Rayan
  2. Salt proud of England as rain ensures Australia T20 series ends all square
    AFP
  3. Duleep Trophy: ‘White-ball specialist’ Kamboj sizzles with red, credits IPL experience for confidence
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Indian Racing Festival, Round 3: Alva, Alibhai dominate F4 podium-finishes; Chennai Turbo Riders celebrates double in IRL
    Kavita Menon
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Ramkumar-Balaji pair lose as India suffers 4-0 defeat against Sweden
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment