Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 2: Porel, Indrajith rebuild for India C vs A; Saurabh removes Suyash for IND D

- September 20, 2024 13:05WSaurabh removes Prabhudessai
Abhishek: Saurabh Kumar’s delivery skids on and traps Prabhudessai in front. Kept a bit low too. Musheer Khan is the new batter. India B 65/2.
- September 20, 2024 13:04India C 68/4 in 19 overs
Abhishek Porel has looked confident in his 16-ball knock so far. Has punished anything too full, both through the offside and through midwicket. Three boundaries takes him to 19.
- September 20, 2024 12:53IND B 61/1 in 14.3 overs vs IND D
Abhishek: Two loud appeals for leg before in Saurabh Kumar’s over as Suyash Prabhudessai fails in executing his sweeps.
- September 20, 2024 12:41India C 45/4 vs India A
Abhishek Porel joins Baba Indrajith at the crease. The TN batter puts away a half volley on the pads from Avesh to the boundary to get the second session underway
- September 20, 2024 12:27A short stay at the crease today but Sudharsan is here to stay
- September 20, 2024 12:11IND B 58/1 in 13 overs
Easwaran and Suyash have managed to stabilise the innings for India B. A S Thakare with the solitary wicket. After 13 overs, it is lunch break.
- September 20, 2024 12:00WA wicket just before lunch
Aaqib Khan takes his third wicket! This time, it is Sudarshan who edges it to Kushagra behind, who takes a brilliant diving catch.
Sai Sudharsan c †Kushagra b Aaqib Khan 17 (51b)
IND C 41/4 in 14 overs
- September 20, 2024 11:57IND B 48/1 in 12 overs
Abhishek: The pitch already starting to offer uneven bounce. Thakare had beaten Abhimanyu with extra bounce a couple of overs back, and now his delivery stays low and takes Prabhudessai’s edge.
- September 20, 2024 11:53WKishan departs
An inside edge costs Ishan Kishan his wicket as he departs for five. Avesh Khan picks up his first wicket.
Ishan Kishan b Avesh Khan 5 (11b)
IND C 39/3
- September 20, 2024 11:43IND B 32/1 in 10 overs
Easwaran and Suyansh at the centre with the captain scoring steadily. (16 from 31 balls)
Arshdeep proving to be expensive, giving away 22 runs in five overs. Thakare with three maidens in his five overs so far.
- September 20, 2024 11:27WPATIDAR OUT!!
A beautiful delivery by Aaqib who takes a second consecutive wicket. Patidar completely blinded as the off stump is castled.
Rajat Patidar b Aaqib Khan 0 (1b)
IND 29/2 in 7.2 over
- September 20, 2024 11:25WGaikwad falls for 17
Aaqib Khan removes the IND C captain in his very first delivery. A simple catch for Kumar Kushagra behind the stumps.
Ruturaj Gaikwad c †Kushagra b Aaqib Khan 17 (20b)
IND C 29/1 in 7.1 overs
- September 20, 2024 11:21IND B 24/1 in 6 overs
- September 20, 2024 11:07IND C 12/0 in 4 overs
Skipper Gaikwad on 8 from 12 balls and Sudharsan, 4 from 10. Avesh Khan returns for his second over, a maiden for him.
- September 20, 2024 11:05Arshdeep wayward with his lines
Abhishek: Arshdeep has been wayward with his lines up front. The two boundaries for Abhimanyu have come with a glance down fine leg and a flick through square leg.
- September 20, 2024 10:59IND B 5/0 in 2 overs
Easwaran picks up a boundary in the first over while Jagadeesan is yet to face a ball. A S Thakare begins with a maiden over.
- September 20, 2024 10:56Action resumes at India B vs India D
Easwaran and Jagadeesan at the centre for India B after India D post 349. Arshdeep Singh bowls the first over.
- September 20, 2024 10:53India C’s innings underway
After India A was bowled out for 297, Skipper Gaikwad and Sudharsan open for India C. Prasidh with the ball.
- September 20, 2024 10:42India A 297 all out
Gourav Yadav traps Aaqib Khan in front for nought to close out the India A innings at 297. A little too many runs conceded to the lower order after India C reduced India A to 154/7. Avesh Khan remains unbeaten on 51.
- September 20, 2024 10:40Saini’s fifer restricts India B to 349!
Arshdeep the last wicket to fall for 11 off 13 balls.
- September 20, 2024 10:3850Fifty for Avesh!!
Fifty!! Two boundaries in two balls to bring up a half-century for Avesh. Second FC fifty in just 67 balls. Five fours and four sixes in his knock so far!
IND A 297/9 in 90.3 overs
- September 20, 2024 10:36Saurabh Kumar run out for 13!
Abhishek: A streaky wicket. Arshdeep plays down the ground but Saini gets a hand to it and the ball crashes into the stumps, leaving Saurabh short of his crease. Lucky!
- September 20, 2024 10:32Vyshak cleans up Prasidh!!
Ishan Kishan’s instructions on the previous ball does the trick! Vyshak cleans up Prasidh with a full inswinger.
Prasidh Krishna b Vyshak 34
India A 286/9 in 89.4 overs
- September 20, 2024 10:28Prasidh on the attack now!
Prasidh is joining the fun. The pacer attacks his way to 34 off 35 balls, providing the perfect foil to Avesh at the other end. The partnership between the two has already risen to 40. Gaikwad will be concerned with the flow of runs here.
India A 286/8 in 89 overs
- September 20, 2024 10:16WIndia D 331/8 in 84 overs
Akash Sengupta follows Samson back to the pavillion. A two-ball duck for him. The ball from Saini hit him on the helmet and ricocheted back onto the stumps. Fourth wicket for the Delhi pacer.
- September 20, 2024 10:10WSanju dismissed for 106
- September 20, 2024 10:09India 255/8 in 85 overs
Avesh Khan continues his boundary hitting. Moves up to 38 off 61 balls.
- September 20, 2024 09:59A majestic counter-attacking ton!
- September 20, 2024 09:56100Hundred for Sanju Samson!!
A hundred off just 95 balls for the Kerala wicketkeeper batter. 11 fours and three sixes in his knock.
- September 20, 2024 09:53WShashwat Rawat falls for 124!
Wicket!! Vyshak strikes! Shashwat looks to play off the backfoot. The ball keeps low from a length and rattles the stumps. Excellent innings from the southpaw but he is dismissed before he can add much to his overnight tally. Prasidh in next.
Shashwat Rawat b Vyshak 124
IND A 244/8 in 81.4 overs
- September 20, 2024 09:51IND D 316/6 vs IND B
Abhishek: A little bit of nerves from Samson. He is on 96 and pokes away from his body against Mukesh. Beaten!!
- September 20, 2024 09:49Avesh survives!!
Kamboj with an in-jagger that catches Avesh on the pads. Was given out onfield but Avesh shows the ‘T’ sign for the review. Missing leg stump says ball-tracking. A streaky boundary down leg to finish the over.
IND A 244/7 in 81 overs
- September 20, 2024 09:43IND A 240/7 in 80 overs
India C has taken the new ball and Anshul Kamboj will be brought into the attack.
- September 20, 2024 09:38WSaini removes Saransh in first over!
A breakthrough for India B in the first over of the day. Navdeep Saini gets Saransh Jain to nick one back to Jagadeesan. Saurabh Kumar in at 8.
Saransh c Jagadeesan b Saini 26
IND D 307/6 in 78 overs.
- September 20, 2024 09:34Avesh starts with a bang!
Avesh tonks a full ball from Pulkit Narang over the sight-screen for six in the first over of Day 2. Just two more overs left before India C will have the option of taking the new ball.
IND A 233/7 in 78 overs
- September 20, 2024 09:30Day 2 underway!
The overnight batters make their way to the middle to get proceedings underway on Day 2. Can Sanju Samson get to his 100 within the first half hour and can India C bowl out India A? Stay Tuned to find out!
- September 20, 2024 09:25Scores at Stumps Day 1
India A 224/7 in 77 overs
Shashwat - 122* (235)
Avesh Khan - 16* (43)
India D 306/5 in 77 overs
Samson - 89* (83)
Saransh - 26*(56)
- September 20, 2024 09:15Winning the prize! - Permutations for each team
- September 20, 2024 09:05India B vs India D: Playing XI
India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), N. Jagadeesan, Musheer Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Suyash Prabhudessai, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Mohit Avasti, Mukesh Kumar
India D: Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat, Ricky Bhui, Nishant Sindhu, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Saransh Jain, Aditya Thakare, Saurabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Sengupta
- September 20, 2024 08:55India A vs India C: Playing XI
India A: Pratham Singh, Mayank Agarwal (C), Sashwat Rawat, Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Aaqib Khan, Avesh Khan, M Prasidh
India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), B Sai Sudharsan, Ishan Kishan (WK), B Indrajith, Rajat Patidar, Abhishek Porel, Manav Suthar, Pulkit Narang, V Vyshak, Gourav Yadav, Anshul Kamboj
- September 20, 2024 08:31Here is all you need to know about the Duleep Trophy 2024 second round matches:
When will India A vs India C & India B vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 third round match start?
The India A vs India C & India B vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 match will start at 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch India A vs India C & India B vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 third round match?
The live telecast of Duleep Trophy 2024 will be on Sports18 Network and can be streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.
- September 20, 2024 08:23Stay Tuned!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from the Duleep Trophy Round 3 encounters between India A and C as well as India B vs India D. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates from both the games through the day!
