Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 2: Porel, Indrajith rebuild for India C vs A; Saurabh removes Suyash for IND D

Duleep Trophy Live Score: Catch all the scores and updates from Day 2 of the third round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 as India A faces India C and India D takes on India B in Anantpur on Friday.

Updated : Sep 20, 2024 13:10 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Day 2 of the third round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 as India A faces India C and India D takes on India B.

  • September 20, 2024 13:05
    W
    Saurabh removes Prabhudessai

    Abhishek: Saurabh Kumar’s delivery skids on and traps Prabhudessai in front. Kept a bit low too. Musheer Khan is the new batter. India B 65/2.

  • September 20, 2024 13:04
    India C 68/4 in 19 overs

    Abhishek Porel has looked confident in his 16-ball knock so far. Has punished anything too full, both through the offside and through midwicket. Three boundaries takes him to 19. 

  • September 20, 2024 12:53
    IND B 61/1 in 14.3 overs vs IND D

    Abhishek: Two loud appeals for leg before in Saurabh Kumar’s over as Suyash Prabhudessai fails in executing his sweeps.

  • September 20, 2024 12:41
    India C 45/4 vs India A

    Abhishek Porel joins Baba Indrajith at the crease. The TN batter puts away a half volley on the pads from Avesh to the boundary to get the second session underway

  • September 20, 2024 12:27
    A short stay at the crease today but Sudharsan is here to stay

    Duleep Trophy 2024: Sai Sudharsan, on a First-Class grind, hopes to make it to the Indian team again

    Rapid strides in First-Class cricket had put R. Sai Sudharsan on the cusp of earning an Indian Test cap but his performance in the Duleep Trophy hasn’t been up to the mark.

  • September 20, 2024 12:15
    A maiden Duleep Trophy campaign for Jagadeesan

    N. Jagadeesan: Have learnt a lot playing with internationals this Duleep Trophy

    Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper and opener N. Jagadeesan reflects on his debut in the Duleep Trophy, sharing his emotions and experiences.

  • September 20, 2024 12:11
    IND B 58/1 in 13 overs

    Easwaran and Suyash have managed to stabilise the innings for India B. A S Thakare with the solitary wicket. After 13 overs, it is lunch break.

  • September 20, 2024 12:00
    W
    A wicket just before lunch

    Aaqib Khan takes his third wicket! This time, it is Sudarshan who edges it to Kushagra behind, who takes a brilliant diving catch. 

    Sai Sudharsan c †Kushagra b Aaqib Khan 17 (51b)

    IND C 41/4 in 14 overs 

  • September 20, 2024 11:57
    IND B 48/1 in 12 overs

    Abhishek: The pitch already starting to offer uneven bounce. Thakare had beaten Abhimanyu with extra bounce a couple of overs back, and now his delivery stays low and takes Prabhudessai’s edge.

  • September 20, 2024 11:53
    W
    Kishan departs

    An inside edge costs Ishan Kishan his wicket as he departs for five. Avesh Khan picks up his first wicket. 

    Ishan Kishan b Avesh Khan 5 (11b)

    IND C 39/3

  • September 20, 2024 11:43
    IND B 32/1 in 10 overs

    Easwaran and Suyansh at the centre with the captain scoring steadily. (16 from 31 balls)

    Arshdeep proving to be expensive, giving away 22 runs in five overs. Thakare with three maidens in his five overs so far.

  • September 20, 2024 11:27
    W
    PATIDAR OUT!!

    A beautiful delivery by Aaqib who takes a second consecutive wicket. Patidar completely blinded as the off stump is castled.

    Rajat Patidar b Aaqib Khan 0 (1b)

    IND 29/2 in 7.2 over

  • September 20, 2024 11:25
    W
    Gaikwad falls for 17

    Aaqib Khan removes the IND C captain in his very first delivery. A simple catch for Kumar Kushagra behind the stumps. 

    Ruturaj Gaikwad c †Kushagra b Aaqib Khan 17 (20b)

    IND C 29/1 in 7.1 overs

  • September 20, 2024 11:21
    IND B 24/1 in 6 overs
  • September 20, 2024 11:07
    IND C 12/0 in 4 overs

    Skipper Gaikwad on 8 from 12 balls and Sudharsan, 4 from 10. Avesh Khan returns for his second over, a maiden for him.

  • September 20, 2024 11:05
    Arshdeep wayward with his lines

    Abhishek: Arshdeep has been wayward with his lines up front. The two boundaries for Abhimanyu have come with a glance down fine leg and a flick through square leg.

  • September 20, 2024 10:59
    IND B 5/0 in 2 overs

    Easwaran picks up a boundary in the first over while Jagadeesan is yet to face a ball. A S Thakare begins with a maiden over. 

  • September 20, 2024 10:56
    Action resumes at India B vs India D

    Easwaran and Jagadeesan at the centre for India B after India D post 349. Arshdeep Singh bowls the first over. 

  • September 20, 2024 10:53
    India C’s innings underway

    After India A was bowled out for 297, Skipper Gaikwad and Sudharsan open for India C. Prasidh with the ball. 

  • September 20, 2024 10:42
    India A 297 all out

    Gourav Yadav traps Aaqib Khan in front for nought to close out the India A innings at 297. A little too many runs conceded to the lower order after India C reduced India A to 154/7. Avesh Khan remains unbeaten on 51. 

  • September 20, 2024 10:40
    Saini’s fifer restricts India B to 349!

    Arshdeep the last wicket to fall for 11 off 13 balls. 

  • September 20, 2024 10:38
    50
    Fifty for Avesh!!

    Fifty!! Two boundaries in two balls to bring up a half-century for Avesh. Second FC fifty in just 67 balls. Five fours and four sixes in his knock so far!

    IND A 297/9 in 90.3 overs

  • September 20, 2024 10:36
    Saurabh Kumar run out for 13!

    Abhishek: A streaky wicket. Arshdeep plays down the ground but Saini gets a hand to it and the ball crashes into the stumps, leaving Saurabh short of his crease. Lucky!

  • September 20, 2024 10:32
    Vyshak cleans up Prasidh!!

    Ishan Kishan’s instructions on the previous ball does the trick! Vyshak cleans up Prasidh with a full inswinger. 

    Prasidh Krishna b Vyshak 34

    India A 286/9 in 89.4 overs

  • September 20, 2024 10:28
    Prasidh on the attack now!

    Prasidh is joining the fun. The pacer attacks his way to 34 off 35 balls, providing the perfect foil to Avesh at the other end. The partnership between the two has already risen to 40. Gaikwad will be concerned with the flow of runs here.

    India A 286/8 in 89 overs

  • September 20, 2024 10:16
    W
    India D 331/8 in 84 overs

    Akash Sengupta follows Samson back to the pavillion. A two-ball duck for him. The ball from Saini hit him on the helmet and ricocheted back onto the stumps. Fourth wicket for the Delhi pacer. 

  • September 20, 2024 10:10
    W
    Sanju dismissed for 106

    ​​

    ​​

  • September 20, 2024 10:09
    India 255/8 in 85 overs

    Avesh Khan continues his boundary hitting. Moves up to 38 off 61 balls.

  • September 20, 2024 09:59
    A majestic counter-attacking ton!

    Duleep Trophy 2024: Sanju Samson scores 11th First-Class Hundred during India D vs India B encounter

    Sanju Samson scored his eleventh First-Class century during the second day’s play of the Duleep Trophy 2024 encounter between India D and India B taking place in Anantapur on Friday.

  • September 20, 2024 09:56
    100
    Hundred for Sanju Samson!!

    A hundred off just 95 balls for the Kerala wicketkeeper batter. 11 fours and three sixes in his knock. 

  • September 20, 2024 09:53
    W
    Shashwat Rawat falls for 124!

    Wicket!! Vyshak strikes! Shashwat looks to play off the backfoot. The ball keeps low from a length and rattles the stumps. Excellent innings from the southpaw but he is dismissed before he can add much to his overnight tally. Prasidh in next.

    Shashwat Rawat b Vyshak 124

    IND A 244/8 in 81.4 overs

  • September 20, 2024 09:51
    IND D 316/6 vs IND B

    Abhishek: A little bit of nerves from Samson. He is on 96 and pokes away from his body against Mukesh. Beaten!!

  • September 20, 2024 09:49
    Avesh survives!!

    Kamboj with an in-jagger that catches Avesh on the pads. Was given out onfield but Avesh shows the ‘T’ sign for the review. Missing leg stump says ball-tracking. A streaky boundary down leg to finish the over. 

    IND A 244/7 in 81 overs

  • September 20, 2024 09:43
    IND A 240/7 in 80 overs

    India C has taken the new ball and Anshul Kamboj will be brought into the attack. 

  • September 20, 2024 09:38
    W
    Saini removes Saransh in first over!

    A breakthrough for India B in the first over of the day. Navdeep Saini gets Saransh Jain to nick one back to Jagadeesan. Saurabh Kumar in at 8.

    Saransh c Jagadeesan b Saini 26

    IND D 307/6 in 78 overs.

  • September 20, 2024 09:34
    Avesh starts with a bang!

    Avesh tonks a full ball from Pulkit Narang over the sight-screen for six in the first over of Day 2. Just two more overs left before India C will have the option of taking the new ball.

    IND A 233/7 in 78 overs

  • September 20, 2024 09:30
    Day 2 underway!

    The overnight batters make their way to the middle to get proceedings underway on Day 2. Can Sanju Samson get to his 100 within the first half hour and can India C bowl out India A? Stay Tuned to find out!

  • September 20, 2024 09:25
    Scores at Stumps Day 1

    India A 224/7 in 77 overs

    Shashwat - 122* (235)

    Avesh Khan - 16* (43) 


    India D 306/5 in 77 overs

    Samson - 89* (83)

    Saransh - 26*(56)

  • September 20, 2024 09:15
    Winning the prize! - Permutations for each team

    Duleep Trophy 2024, 3rd Round Scenarios: What does each team need to win the trophy?

    The third and final round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 will be played in Anantapur from September 19 to 23 with three teams still in the reckoning for winning the title.

  • September 20, 2024 09:05
    India B vs India D: Playing XI

    India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), N. Jagadeesan, Musheer Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Suyash Prabhudessai, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Mohit Avasti, Mukesh Kumar

    India D: Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat, Ricky Bhui, Nishant Sindhu, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Saransh Jain, Aditya Thakare, Saurabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Sengupta

  • September 20, 2024 08:55
    India A vs India C: Playing XI

    India A: Pratham Singh, Mayank Agarwal (C), Sashwat Rawat, Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Aaqib Khan, Avesh Khan, M Prasidh

    India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), B Sai Sudharsan, Ishan Kishan (WK), B Indrajith, Rajat Patidar, Abhishek Porel, Manav Suthar, Pulkit Narang, V Vyshak, Gourav Yadav, Anshul Kamboj

  • September 20, 2024 08:48
    India A vs India C - Day 1 Report

    Duleep Trophy 2024: Shashwat Rawat’s gritty knock takes India A out of trouble against India C on day 1

    Duleep Trophy, 3rd Round: Shashwat Rawat displayed technique, timing, grit and skills, as he rescued his side from a collapse up front.

  • September 20, 2024 08:37
    India D vs India B - Day 1 report

    Duleep Trophy: Sanju Samson helps India D hold sway on opening day of third round

    Sanju Samson's aggressive batting secures India D's advantage against India B in Duleep Trophy fixture.

  • September 20, 2024 08:31
    Here is all you need to know about the Duleep Trophy 2024 second round matches:

    When will India A vs India C & India B vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 third round match start?

    The India A vs India C & India B vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

    Where to watch India A vs India C & India B vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 third round match?

    The live telecast of Duleep Trophy 2024 will be on Sports18 Network and can be streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.

  • September 20, 2024 08:23
    Stay Tuned!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from the Duleep Trophy Round 3 encounters between India A and C as well as India B vs India D. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates from both the games through the day!

