MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Davis Cup 2024: Argentina reaches final after tense win over Finland

The result forces Britain to have to beat Canada 3-0 on Sunday to advance at Canada’s expense.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 08:23 IST , Manchester - 1 MIN READ

AP
Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo in action during his singles match against Finland’s Otto Virtanen in the Davis Cup.
Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo in action during his singles match against Finland’s Otto Virtanen in the Davis Cup. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo in action during his singles match against Finland’s Otto Virtanen in the Davis Cup. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Argentina clinched a berth in the eight-team Davis Cup Final with a tense 3-0 win over Finland on Saturday.

The Argentines have reached the quarterfinals in Malaga, Spain, in November for the first time in five years.

They had to battle in Group D in Manchester after an opening loss to 2022 champion Canada. They beat host Britain on Friday and overcame a gritty Finland, a semifinalist last year but without its best player.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry beat 703rd-ranked Eero Vasa 7-6 (5), 6-3, then Francisco Cerundolo outlasted Otto Virtanen 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-0. Argentina needed the doubles, and Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni delivered against Patrick Kaukovalta and Harri Heliovaara 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3.

The result forces Britain to have to beat Canada 3-0 on Sunday to advance at Canada’s expense.

In Bologna, Brazil beat Belgium 2-1 after losses to Italy and the Netherlands in Group A.

Three-set wins by Joao Fonseca and Thiago Monteiro followed by a doubles loss took more than six hours to complete on the indoor hard-court.

Brazil has a shot at advancing; the Netherlands must lose to unbeaten defending champion Italy 3-0 on Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Davis Cup /

Argentina /

Francisco Cerundolo /

Tomas Martin Etcheverry /

Thiago Monteiro

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Davis Cup 2024: Argentina reaches final after tense win over Finland
    AP
  2. Diamond League Final 2024: Kenya’s Kipyegon, Chebet cap season with titles
    Reuters
  3. Ligue 1: PSG stays perfect and clinical Marseille beats unlucky Nice
    AP
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Kane gets hat-trick as Bayern wins 6-1 at Kiel
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2024-25: AC Milan gets timely boost with Fonseca’s first win; Juventus held
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Davis Cup 2024: Argentina reaches final after tense win over Finland
    AP
  2. Davis Cup World Group 1: India has forgettable opening day against Sweden with two losses in straight sets
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Davis Cup Finals group stage: USA, without Fritz, Tiafoe beats Germany to continue winning run
    Reuters
  4. Swiatek to miss Korea Open due to fatigue, Pegula out with injury
    Reuters
  5. Former world No. 1 Osaka announces split with coach Fissette
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Davis Cup 2024: Argentina reaches final after tense win over Finland
    AP
  2. Diamond League Final 2024: Kenya’s Kipyegon, Chebet cap season with titles
    Reuters
  3. Ligue 1: PSG stays perfect and clinical Marseille beats unlucky Nice
    AP
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Kane gets hat-trick as Bayern wins 6-1 at Kiel
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2024-25: AC Milan gets timely boost with Fonseca’s first win; Juventus held
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment