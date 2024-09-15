MagazineBuy Print

Doubles win for Novak Djokovic secures Serbia’s Davis Cup status

Djokovic, playing his first competitive tennis since losing in the third round of the US Open 2024, and his 21-year-old team-mate won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 against Aristotelis Thanos and Petros Tsitsipas

Published : Sep 15, 2024 21:51 IST , Belgrade

AFP
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (L) and Hamad Medjedovic celebrate after winning against Greece’s Petros Tsitsipas and Aristotelis Thanos.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (L) and Hamad Medjedovic celebrate after winning against Greece’s Petros Tsitsipas and Aristotelis Thanos. | Photo Credit: AFP
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (L) and Hamad Medjedovic celebrate after winning against Greece’s Petros Tsitsipas and Aristotelis Thanos. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former world number one Novak Djokovic teamed up with doubles partner Hamad Medjedovic on Sunday to seal a 3-0 play-off win over Greece which keeps Serbia in World Group I of the Davis Cup.

The 37-year-old, playing his first competitive tennis since losing in the third round of the US Open 2024, and his 21-year-old team-mate won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 against Aristotelis Thanos and Petros Tsitsipas, the younger brother of Stefanos, who had to withdraw.

On Saturday, Miomir Kecmanovic had given Serbia its first point by beating Thanos 6-3, 6-3 before Djokovic blew away Ioannis Xilas, ranked 770 in the world, 6-0, 6-1 in just 45 minutes.

ALSO READ | Davis Cup 2024: Ramkumar-Balaji pair lose as India suffers 4-0 defeat against Sweden

Djokovic said on Saturday that it “may be the last time” he plays in front of a Belgrade Davis Cup audience because of a change in format.

“Some young tennis players who will defend the colours of the national team need to take over the helm,” he said.

Novak Djokovic /

Davis Cup

