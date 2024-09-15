Doubles win for Novak Djokovic secures Serbia’s Davis Cup status

Former world number one Novak Djokovic teamed up with doubles partner Hamad Medjedovic on Sunday to seal a 3-0 play-off win over Greece which keeps Serbia in World Group I of the Davis Cup.

The 37-year-old, playing his first competitive tennis since losing in the third round of the US Open 2024, and his 21-year-old team-mate won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 against Aristotelis Thanos and Petros Tsitsipas, the younger brother of Stefanos, who had to withdraw.

On Saturday, Miomir Kecmanovic had given Serbia its first point by beating Thanos 6-3, 6-3 before Djokovic blew away Ioannis Xilas, ranked 770 in the world, 6-0, 6-1 in just 45 minutes.

Djokovic said on Saturday that it “may be the last time” he plays in front of a Belgrade Davis Cup audience because of a change in format.

“Some young tennis players who will defend the colours of the national team need to take over the helm,” he said.