Saudi league player Al-Muwallad hospitalized after fall from balcony in Dubai during vacation

Saudi Arabia football player Fahad Al-Muwallad is in intensive care after falling from a second-floor balcony while vacationing in Dubai.

Dubai Police General Command said late Saturday that Al-Muwallad was “involved in an accident while on a short vacation in Dubai, when he fell from the balcony of his second-floor home.”

The winger, who just turned 30 and currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab, played at the 2018 World Cup with Saudi Arabia.

Police said the “initial investigations showed that the accident occurred while he was on the balcony” with the investigation ongoing.

Police said Al-Muwallad is “in intensive care in one of Dubai’s hospitals, where the efforts of the medical teams continue to provide him with the necessary care.”