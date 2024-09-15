Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia has come down heavily on All India Football Federation holding them responsible for Blue Tiger’s humiliating performance against Syria (0-3) and a tame draw against a lowly-placed Mauritius (0-0), urging for a total overhaul of the administration with an inception of new Constitution and announcement of fresh elections.

“I think its not a great sign, we have been on decline for quite some time now. From being ranked in top 100 to going down at 125. I think football needs new governing body, new election and get its fresh start. Otherwise I think its only going down,” Bhaichung told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview.

“I think there has to be really serious discussion, thorough debate that has to be done taking the game forward. I think that our Constitution has to reform, case is still in Supreme Court. I hope Supreme Court gives verdict as soon as possible. I think federation has to have a new Constitution and new body, new election has to happen,” the former India football legend said.

“Overall its time that federation focus on seeing how to take Indian football forward. You cannot just have vision 2046 on paper and not implement things. It is important now that the federation rather than doing NGO kind of work,” Bhaichung observed.

“In the last two years the amount of controversies, allegations happening is so negative for the sport. I was in Executive Committee meeting and it was unfortunate too see how we were talking more on how Bastar region became terrorism and nothing on football, that’s great you do a social thing but the federation job is not about doing social things only, it’s about performance getting results for the national level team and junior team. So I think its important we focus there,” he pointed out.

“I am not looking at it, I think at India we need a good set of people coming in who has a good vision for game because that is what we require right now. I have quit my politics in terms of electorate politics but I am always there to support football. Fight for presidency is not the main thing. I think it’s to take the game forward and I think, we have good talent at the grass root but its not happening,” he concluded.