MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Piastri wins in Baku as McLaren takes over at the top

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix Ferrari’s pole-sitter Charles Leclerc was second with George Russell third for Mercedes.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 18:10 IST , BAKU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: McLaren’s Oscar Piastri wins Azerbaijan GP.
File Photo: McLaren’s Oscar Piastri wins Azerbaijan GP. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: McLaren’s Oscar Piastri wins Azerbaijan GP. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in a race that ended behind a virtual safety car after a collision between Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez as they fought for third place.

Ferrari’s pole-sitter Charles Leclerc was second with George Russell third for Mercedes.

Red Bull’s Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen finished fifth, just behind his closest title rival Lando Norris, who started 15th for McLaren and ended up fourth with a bonus point for fastest lap.

McLaren took the lead from Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

Related Topics

Azerbaijan GP /

Oscar Piastri /

McLaren /

F1

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC LIVE updates, ISL 2024-25: KBFC v PFC; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, lineups out soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. F1 Azerbaijan GP: Piastri wins in Baku as McLaren takes over at the top
    Reuters
  3. Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal LIVE score, Premier League: TOT 0-0 ARS; Match kicks off; Son, Saka start in North London Derby
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian F2 driver Kush Maini survives scary crash during Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    PTI
  5. ISL 2024-25: New-look Kerala Blasters aims positive start in its season opener against Punjab FC
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1 Azerbaijan GP: Piastri wins in Baku as McLaren takes over at the top
    Reuters
  2. Azerbaijan GP 2024: Hamilton drops to pitlane, Norris up to 15th
    Reuters
  3. Formula 1: Williams’ Albon keeps his cool after airbox fan blunder during Azerbaijan GP qualifying
    Reuters
  4. F1: Oscar Piastri gets green light to chase win in Azerbaijan Grand Prix with Lando Norris far behind
    Reuters
  5. Formula One moving towards post-season sprint race for rookies
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC LIVE updates, ISL 2024-25: KBFC v PFC; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, lineups out soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. F1 Azerbaijan GP: Piastri wins in Baku as McLaren takes over at the top
    Reuters
  3. Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal LIVE score, Premier League: TOT 0-0 ARS; Match kicks off; Son, Saka start in North London Derby
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian F2 driver Kush Maini survives scary crash during Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    PTI
  5. ISL 2024-25: New-look Kerala Blasters aims positive start in its season opener against Punjab FC
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment