WATCH: Vivianne Miedema unveiled as Manchester City player

Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema signed a three-year contract with Manchester City, the Women’s Super League (WSL) club said on Friday, after the league’s all-time top scorer left Arsenal at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Miedema, who has netted 80 goals in the WSL, won four trophies with Arsenal during a seven-year stay with the club.

However, she struggled with injuries in the last two seasons following an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture in December 2022 that required surgery, forcing her to miss the Women’s World Cup last year.

The 27-year-old joins a City side that enjoyed domestic cup wins but have not won the league in eight years, finishing runner-up on five occasions since its only title in 2016.