MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: Vivianne Miedema unveiled as Manchester City player

The 27-year-old joins a City side that enjoyed domestic cup wins but have not won the league in eight years, finishing runners-up on five occasions since their only title in 2016.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 13:49 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Manchester City signing Vivianne Miedema is unveiled at Etihad Stadium on August 04, 2024.
New Manchester City signing Vivianne Miedema is unveiled at Etihad Stadium on August 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

New Manchester City signing Vivianne Miedema is unveiled at Etihad Stadium on August 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema signed a three-year contract with Manchester City, the Women’s Super League (WSL) club said on Friday, after the league’s all-time top scorer left Arsenal at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Miedema, who has netted 80 goals in the WSL, won four trophies with Arsenal during a seven-year stay with the club.

However, she struggled with injuries in the last two seasons following an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture in December 2022 that required surgery, forcing her to miss the Women’s World Cup last year.

The 27-year-old joins a City side that enjoyed domestic cup wins but have not won the league in eight years, finishing runner-up on five occasions since its only title in 2016.

Related Topics

Vivianne Miedema /

Manchester City /

Women's Football /

Women's Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Table Tennis LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Sreeja-Archana in action as India vs Romania in women’s team round of 16- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. VIDEO: We will come back stronger in the last game against Sri Lanka, says India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Vivianne Miedema unveiled as Manchester City player
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 10: India women’s team to play Romania in table tennis; Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia at 6PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. Graham Thorpe, former England cricketer and coach, passes away at 55
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. WATCH: Vivianne Miedema unveiled as Manchester City player
    Team Sportstar
  2. VIDEO: We will come back stronger in the last game against Sri Lanka, says India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Asia Cup 2024: I just focus on the basics and back myself, says Richa after India registers huge win over UAE
    PTI
  4. Series against South Africa was crucial ahead of T20 World Cup, says India skipper Mandhana
    PTI
  5. VIDEO: Luke Shaw “ready to go” against Netherlands in EURO 2024 after injury layoff
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Table Tennis LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Sreeja-Archana in action as India vs Romania in women’s team round of 16- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. VIDEO: We will come back stronger in the last game against Sri Lanka, says India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Vivianne Miedema unveiled as Manchester City player
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 10: India women’s team to play Romania in table tennis; Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia at 6PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. Graham Thorpe, former England cricketer and coach, passes away at 55
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment