VIDEO | GM Gukesh: Will look to play good moves without thinking too much at World title clash

He will be up against Chinese Grandmaster Ding Liren in November-December in the World Championship clash.

Published : Sep 26, 2024 17:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI

Admitting that he has a Herculean task at hand at the World title clash, grandmaster D Gukesh said that he will aim to play good moves without thinking too much about his game at the tournament.

The 18-year-old world championship challenger was the key architect of India’s historic victory, as the men’s team clinched its first-ever gold medal in the tournament.

He will be up against defending champion Chinese Grandmaster Ding Liren in November-December in the all-important World Championship clash.

The Indian had won the Candidates tournament in April to become the youngest challenger to the world title at the age of 17. He turned 18 in May.

