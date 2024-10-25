MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Assam, without Riyan Parag, looks to punish struggling Delhi in its own home

Delhi has four points so far, having taken the first-innings lead in the draw against Chhattisgarh before narrowly avoiding defeat versus Tamil Nadu.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 18:22 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Vivek Krishnan
Assam captain Denish Das said that though Parag’s absence will be an ‘obvious’ gap, it will be an opportunity for another player to step up.
Assam captain Denish Das said that though Parag’s absence will be an ‘obvious’ gap, it will be an opportunity for another player to step up. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu
infoIcon

Assam captain Denish Das said that though Parag’s absence will be an ‘obvious’ gap, it will be an opportunity for another player to step up. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

Positives were in short supply for Delhi in its second-round draw against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy. Barring Yash Dhull’s unbeaten century in the first innings and Sanat Sangwan’s staunch defence on his way to making 83 in the second essay, Delhi’s players struggled to make a mark once skipper Himmat Singh won the toss and chose to field.

The home side will have to raise its game by a few notches when it takes on Assam at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in a round 3 match starting Saturday. With the visiting side itself managing only one point from the first two rounds against Jharkhand and Chandigarh, respectively, this is a good opportunity for Delhi to take full points and move up the standings in Group D.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka looks to breeze past Bihar in David vs Goliath battle

Delhi has four points so far, having taken the first-innings lead in the draw against Chhattisgarh before narrowly avoiding defeat versus Tamil Nadu.

Navdeep Saini is unavailable for this fixture following his inclusion in the India A squad for the tour of Australia beginning on October 31.

In Saini’s absence, Delhi will welcome the return of pacer Harshit Rana, who was travelling as a reserve with the Indian team in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand before being released for this Ranji game. Rana hasn’t yet played for Delhi this season.

For Assam, Riyan Parag continues to be unavailable. It is understood that the hard-hitting middle-order batter is at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru currently, with the 22-year-old’s next assignment likely to be India’s four-match T20I series against South Africa starting on November 8.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad hopes to put behind poor start as it takes on Puducherry at home

“We are not looking at it as a setback,” Assam captain Denish Das said of Parag’s absence. “It is a chance for someone else to grab his opportunity. Yes, there will obviously be a gap because he is Assam’s best player but there is an opportunity for a different player.”

Related Topics

Delhi /

Assam /

Ranji Trophy /

Riyan Parag /

Harshit Rana

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch; Lineups out soon; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Assam, without Riyan Parag, looks to punish struggling Delhi in its own home
    Vivek Krishnan
  3. India beats Turkmenistan 1-0 in U-17 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers; Rishi Singh nets winner
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Sachin in action as Patna Pirates takes on upbeat Tamil Thalaivas; Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan later
    Team Sportstar
  5. India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Toss at 6:30 PM IST; Unbeaten IND-A eyes place in final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: High-flying Tamil Nadu favourites in home clash against Chhattisgarh
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Assam, without Riyan Parag, looks to punish struggling Delhi in its own home
    Vivek Krishnan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka looks to breeze past Bihar in David vs Goliath battle
    Santadeep Dey
  4. Ranji Trophy LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch the 2024-25 Round 3 matches?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bihar prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi available for selection against Karnataka
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch; Lineups out soon; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Assam, without Riyan Parag, looks to punish struggling Delhi in its own home
    Vivek Krishnan
  3. India beats Turkmenistan 1-0 in U-17 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers; Rishi Singh nets winner
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Sachin in action as Patna Pirates takes on upbeat Tamil Thalaivas; Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan later
    Team Sportstar
  5. India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Toss at 6:30 PM IST; Unbeaten IND-A eyes place in final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment