MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kuwait football board quits after poor management during World Cup qualifier against Iraq

The association also accepted the resignation of its secretary-general, Salah al-Qanai, and public relations boss, Mohamed Bou Abbas.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 16:58 IST , KUWAIT CITY - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Spectators gather outside Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on September 10, 2024, before the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualification football match between Kuwait and Iraq.
Spectators gather outside Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on September 10, 2024, before the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualification football match between Kuwait and Iraq. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Spectators gather outside Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on September 10, 2024, before the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualification football match between Kuwait and Iraq. | Photo Credit: AFP

The entire board of Kuwait’s football governing body has resigned after fans were left in sweltering temperatures for hours during a World Cup qualifier against Iraq.

Board members quit after an inquiry into ticketing and logistical problems that marred Tuesday’s match at the 60,000-capacity Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, the Kuwait Football Association said in a statement late Saturday.

“The board members of the Kuwait Football Association tendered resignations en masse,” Kuwait’s official KUNA news agency reported, citing the statement.

According to the association’s website, the board had seven members.

ALSO READ: England and English clubs can face ban from UEFA competitions if new regulator’s powers are not ’strictly limited’

The association also accepted the resignation of its secretary-general, Salah al-Qanai, and public relations boss, Mohamed Bou Abbas.

They had been suspended since Wednesday over what the association called “unacceptable events”.

Fans fainted in temperatures of above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) as they pleaded with staff for water.

Some fans without tickets were meanwhile allowed in, while others who had purchased tickets were refused entry.

Related Topics

Kuwait /

Iraq

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kuwait football board quits after poor management during World Cup qualifier against Iraq
    AFP
  2. Duleep Trophy: Kotian, Mulani nullify Bhui’s heroics as India A beats India D by 186 runs
    Abhishek Saini
  3. England and English clubs can face ban from UEFA competitions if new regulator’s powers are not ’strictly limited’
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, September 15: Pranab Roy, Runa Basu felicitated at CAB annual awards ceremony
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shanto confident of good show against India as Bangladesh arrives in Chennai
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Kuwait football board quits after poor management during World Cup qualifier against Iraq
    AFP
  2. England and English clubs can face ban from UEFA competitions if new regulator’s powers are not ’strictly limited’
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr’s Asian Champions League 2024 opener due to viral infection
    AFP
  4. Robin van Persie’s Heerenveen loses 9-1 in Eredivisie
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Juve coach Motta criticises attack after Empoli draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kuwait football board quits after poor management during World Cup qualifier against Iraq
    AFP
  2. Duleep Trophy: Kotian, Mulani nullify Bhui’s heroics as India A beats India D by 186 runs
    Abhishek Saini
  3. England and English clubs can face ban from UEFA competitions if new regulator’s powers are not ’strictly limited’
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, September 15: Pranab Roy, Runa Basu felicitated at CAB annual awards ceremony
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shanto confident of good show against India as Bangladesh arrives in Chennai
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment