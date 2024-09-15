MagazineBuy Print

Robin van Persie’s Heerenveen loses 9-1 in Eredivisie

Van Persie is in his first season as a coach of a top-flight club and in his fourth match in charge saw his side suffer its biggest defeat ever at AZ Alkmaar.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 15:53 IST , AMSTERDAM - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Heerenveen’s Dutch head coach Robin van Persie gestures from the techincal area 
Heerenveen's Dutch head coach Robin van Persie gestures from the techincal area  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Heerenveen’s Dutch head coach Robin van Persie gestures from the techincal area  | Photo Credit: AFP

Fledgling Heerenveen coach Robin van Persie said he learnt more lessons than expected as his side suffered a record 9-1 loss in the Eredivisie on Saturday but has no plans to change his approach.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United forward is in his first season as a coach of a top-flight club and in his fourth match in charge saw his side suffer its biggest defeat ever at AZ Alkmaar.

“This is tough. You’ll encounter a number of bumps in your career. This was a very big bump. We learned a few more lessons from this match than we normally would,” said van Persie, who has won one game, drawn one and now lost two matches in the new league season after being appointed as coach of the club.

“This is part of football. I have not been traumatised by this and neither have my players. You want to get the best out of yourself. That involves falling and getting up again.”

Van Persie, who won more than 100 caps for the Netherlands, felt that Heerenveen played well in the first half despite being 2-1 down at the break.

“Then it is important that you start the second half well and with sharpness. But the third, fourth and fifth goals (conceded) came in quick succession. For AZ that was fuel to the fire, they saw their chance,” Van Persie said.

READ | Tottenham vs Arsenal, North London derby: All the numbers you need to know about the rivalry

It was a record victory for AZ, which is two points behind leader PSV Eindhoven in the league standings.

But van Persie told reporters afterwards he had no intention of abandoning his attacking philosophy.

“Even when things aren’t going your way, with three goals in quick succession in the second half, it’s important to keep doing the things you agreed on.

“We’ll keep playing our own game. That’s what I believe in and what we believe in. Tuesday is the next chance against FC Twente,” he said, referring to Heerenveen’s next league match which is away again.

