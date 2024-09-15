Tottenham vs Arsenal, North London derby: All the numbers you need to know about the rivalry

The first north London derby of the Premier League season will take place on Sunday when Tottenham Hotspur hosts Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The north London derby is one of the oldest rivalries in football dating back to 1909.

There have been 195 meetings between the cross-town rivals with Arsenal coming out on top with 82 wins, while Spurs have 61. Fifty two matches have been drawn affairs.

David O’Leary, who played for Arsenal between 1975 and 1993, has the most appearances in this fixture with 35.

England captain Harry Kane and former Spurs frontman has the most goals in this derby with 14 goals.

Arsenal leads Spurs for trophies won between the two with the Gunners owning 46 honours to their name to Spurs’ 21. Arsenal also has won the most league titles with 13 to Spurs’ 2.

Due to the nature of the rivalry, not many players cross the divide. Only 15 players have played for both Arsenal and Tottenham in the 115-year history.

Sol Campbell was the most recent player to switch directly from Spurs to Arsenal in 2001 which caused a stir. Campbell was the Spurs captain when he made the transfer.

Togo’s Emmanuel Adebayor was the last player to have played for both clubs. Adebayor holds the record for most goals for an Arsenal player in this fixture with eight along with Robert Pires and Alan Sunderland. Adebayor played for Arsenal between 2006 and 2009 before playing on loan for Spurs in 2011 and making a permanent switch in 2012.

Spurs have not away to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in 13 meetings with the last victory coming way back in 2010, when it overturned a 0-2 deficit to win 3-2.

Arsenal, meanwhile, has beaten Spurs in its own backyard in its last two meetings in 2023 and 2024.