Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 4: India D 68/1 vs India A; Kamboj picks 6; India B to 318/8 vs India C

- September 15, 2024 09:43India B 318/8 vs India C; 150 up for Easwaran
Abhimanyu Easwaran hits back-to-back boundaries to get to 150! He needs to accelerate quickly now since only two wickets are left in this innings.
- September 15, 2024 09:37BIndia B 309/8 vs India C
All it took Anshul Kamboj just two deliveries to get his first strike of the day. He clean-bowled Rahul Chahar, giving the eighth blow to India B.
Navdeep Saini walks out.
- September 15, 2024 09:35India B vs India C
Meanwhile, all set at the RDT-B Stadium for the India B vs India C match as well. Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran and Rahul Chahar resume their batting.
- September 15, 2024 09:32Day 4 starts
Khaleel Ahmed to start the proceedings from around the wicket. Yash Dubey has the strike while Ricky Bhui is on the non-striker’s end.
- September 15, 2024 09:17‘Utility man’ Shams Mulani continues to impress
Duleep Trophy 2024: ‘Utility man’ Shams Mulani continues to impress in midst of crowded spinning all-rounder audition
Shams Mulani’s 89 runs that averted a meek collapse for India A during its Duleep Trophy match against India D in Anantapur asserted for the umpteenth time that he is the ultimate utility man.
- September 15, 2024 09:11DULEEP TROPHY 2024 - UPDATED SQUADS
Team A:
Mayank Agarwal (C), Riyan Parag, SK Rasheed, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Akshay Wadkar, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kusharga, Shaswat Rawat, Aaqib Khan, Pratham Singh
Team B:
Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rinku Singh, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, R. Sai Kishore, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Suyash Prabhudesai, Rahul Chahar, N. Jagadeesan, Himanshu Mantri, Mohit Avasthi
India C:
Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier
India D:
Shreyas Iyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Nishant Sindhu, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Vidwath Kaverappa, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK)
- September 15, 2024 08:59India A vs India D Match Report Day 3
- September 15, 2024 08:48India B vs India C Match Report Day 3
- September 15, 2024 08:40Live Streaming
Where to watch India A vs India D & India B vs India C Duleep Trophy 2024 second-round match?
The live telecast of the Duleep Trophy 2024 will be on Sports18 Network and can be streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
- September 15, 2024 08:34Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy 2024 second round where India A takes on India D while India B faces India C in Anantpur.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates straight from the venue.
Latest on Sportstar
- Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 4: India D 68/1 vs India A; Kamboj picks 6; India B to 318/8 vs India C
- Serie A 2024-25: Juve coach Motta criticises attack after Empoli draw
- La Liga 2024-25: Real Madrid didn’t deserve to win at Sociedad, Ancelotti says
- Lionel Messi scores comeback brace to help Inter Miami top Union in MLS
- Paris 2024 Olympics: With a parade of athletes on Champs Elysees, France throws one last party
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE