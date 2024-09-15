MagazineBuy Print

Live

Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 4: India D 68/1 vs India A; Kamboj picks 6; India B to 318/8 vs India C

Duleep Trophy: Get all the live updates from Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy second round where India A takes on India D while India C faces India B in Anantapur.

Updated : Sep 15, 2024 09:43 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage from Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy second round where India A takes on India D while India C faces India B.

  • September 15, 2024 09:43
    India B 318/8 vs India C; 150 up for Easwaran

    Abhimanyu Easwaran hits back-to-back boundaries to get to 150! He needs to accelerate quickly now since only two wickets are left in this innings. 

  • September 15, 2024 09:37
    B
    India B 309/8 vs India C

    All it took Anshul Kamboj just two deliveries to get his first strike of the day. He clean-bowled Rahul Chahar, giving the eighth blow to India B. 

    Navdeep Saini walks out. 

  • September 15, 2024 09:35
    India B vs India C

    Meanwhile, all set at the RDT-B Stadium for the India B vs India C match as well. Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran and Rahul Chahar resume their batting. 

  • September 15, 2024 09:32
    Day 4 starts

    Khaleel Ahmed to start the proceedings from around the wicket. Yash Dubey has the strike while Ricky Bhui is on the non-striker’s end. 

  • September 15, 2024 09:17
    ‘Utility man’ Shams Mulani continues to impress

    Duleep Trophy 2024: ‘Utility man’ Shams Mulani continues to impress in midst of crowded spinning all-rounder audition

    Shams Mulani’s 89 runs that averted a meek collapse for India A during its Duleep Trophy match against India D in Anantapur asserted for the umpteenth time that he is the ultimate utility man.

  • September 15, 2024 09:11
    DULEEP TROPHY 2024 - UPDATED SQUADS

    Team A:

    Mayank Agarwal (C), Riyan Parag, SK Rasheed, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Akshay Wadkar, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kusharga, Shaswat Rawat, Aaqib Khan, Pratham Singh

    Team B:

    Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rinku Singh, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, R. Sai Kishore, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Suyash Prabhudesai, Rahul Chahar, N. Jagadeesan, Himanshu Mantri, Mohit Avasthi

    India C:

    Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier

    India D:

    Shreyas Iyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Nishant Sindhu, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Vidwath Kaverappa, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK)

  • September 15, 2024 08:59
    India A vs India D Match Report Day 3

    Duleep Trophy: Tilak, Pratham score hundreds as India A dominates Day 3, sets 488-run target for India D

    Tilak Verma was the backbone of two 100-plus stands, with Pratham Singh and Shashwat Rawat, that took his side to 380 for three in the second innings, burying India D under a massive target.

  • September 15, 2024 08:48
    India B vs India C Match Report Day 3

    Duleep Trophy: Easwaran bags ton as India B trails India C by 216 on Day 3, Kamboj claims maiden five-for

    Easwaran’s unbeaten 143 (262b, 12x4, 1x6) helped India-B end the third day of the second-round Duleep Trophy match on 309 for seven, still 216 runs behind India-C.

  • September 15, 2024 08:40
    Live Streaming

    Where to watch India A vs India D & India B vs India C Duleep Trophy 2024 second-round match?

    The live telecast of the Duleep Trophy 2024 will be on Sports18 Network and can be streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • September 15, 2024 08:34
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy 2024 second round where India A takes on India D while India B faces India C in Anantpur. 

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates straight from the venue. 

Duleep Trophy

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

