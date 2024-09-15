MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch England v Australia series-decider; match details, squads

ENG vs AUS: Here are all the match details and live streaming and telecast info for the third T20I between England and Australia, to be held in Manchester on Sunday.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 11:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England‘s Liam Livingstone reacts after being dismissed by Australia‘s Matthew Short during the second T20I.
England‘s Liam Livingstone reacts after being dismissed by Australia‘s Matthew Short during the second T20I. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
England‘s Liam Livingstone reacts after being dismissed by Australia‘s Matthew Short during the second T20I. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England and Australia will lock horns in the third and final T20I of their three-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.

The series is locked 1-1 after England bounced back to claim a three-wicket win in the second T20I at Cardiff. Australia had won the series opener by 28 runs in Southampton.

ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I - MATCH DETAILS

When will the third T20I between England and Australia take place?

The third T20I between England and Australia will be held on Sunday, September 15.

Where will the third T20I between England and Australia be held?

The third T20I between England and Australia will be held at Old Trafford, Manchester.

When will the third T20I between England and Australia start?

The third T20I between England and Australia will begin at 7 PM IST.

When will the toss for the third T20I between England and Australia take place?

The toss for the third T20I between England and Australia will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the third T20I between England and Australia be telecast live in India?

The third T20I between England and Australia will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the third T20I between England and Australia be live streamed in India?

The third T20I between England and Australia will be streamed live on SonyLIV and FanCode app and website.

THE SQUADS
ENGLAND
Philip Salt (wk) (c), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, Jofra Archer, Dan Mousley, John Turner, Josh Hull.
AUSTRALIA
Matthew Short, Travis Head (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh.

