England and Australia will lock horns in the third and final T20I of their three-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.
The series is locked 1-1 after England bounced back to claim a three-wicket win in the second T20I at Cardiff. Australia had won the series opener by 28 runs in Southampton.
ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I - MATCH DETAILS
When will the third T20I between England and Australia take place?
The third T20I between England and Australia will be held on Sunday, September 15.
Where will the third T20I between England and Australia be held?
The third T20I between England and Australia will be held at Old Trafford, Manchester.
When will the third T20I between England and Australia start?
The third T20I between England and Australia will begin at 7 PM IST.
When will the toss for the third T20I between England and Australia take place?
The toss for the third T20I between England and Australia will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
Where will the third T20I between England and Australia be telecast live in India?
The third T20I between England and Australia will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where will the third T20I between England and Australia be live streamed in India?
The third T20I between England and Australia will be streamed live on SonyLIV and FanCode app and website.
THE SQUADS
ENGLAND
AUSTRALIA
Latest on Sportstar
- Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 4: Shreyas Iyer out for 41, India D 158/4 vs India A; India C 33/1 vs India B
- ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch England v Australia series-decider; match details, squads
- Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Who will India face in the semifinal?
- NorthEast United in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish
- Diamond League Final 2024: Neeraj finishes second in javelin final; misses out by 1 cm
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE