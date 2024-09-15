MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, September 15: Pranab Roy, Runa Basu felicitated at CAB annual awards ceremony

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on September 15.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 13:43 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pranab Roy receiving Kartik Bose lifetime achievement award at CAB annual awards function in Kolkata.
Pranab Roy receiving Kartik Bose lifetime achievement award at CAB annual awards function in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: CAB Media
infoIcon

Pranab Roy receiving Kartik Bose lifetime achievement award at CAB annual awards function in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: CAB Media

CRICKET

Pranab Roy, Runa Basu felicitated at CAB annual awards ceremony

International cricketers Pranab Roy and Runa Basu were awarded the Kartik Bose Lifetime Achievement Award at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) annual awards function.

Roy, a right-handed batter, played 72 first-class matches, including two Tests, and gathered 4056 runs. He also captained Bengal in domestic cricket.

“This is a special moment to get an award in the name of my coach,” said Roy.

Runa, who played five Tests and six ODIs, thanked the CAB for promoting the game. “We took guidance from Kartik (Bose) da. We played when women’s cricket was not recognised well. I am happy that CAB is doing so much for Bengal cricket,” said Runa.

Apart from Roy and Runa, India pacer Mohammed Shami was given a special award for his excellent performance in the ODI World Cup 2023.

The CAB also felicitated former India all-rounder Ajay Jadeja for his illustrious contribution to the game.

Other award winners: Anustup Majumdar (cricketer of the year), Abishek Porel (gentleman cricketer of the year), Suraj Singh Jaiswal (best fast bowler), Chandrahas Dash (best under-19 cricketer of the year), Yudhajit Guha and Priyanshu Patel (best under-19 bowlers), Deepti Sharma (highest run-getter for Bengal in senior women’s T20 meet), Mita Paul (highest wicket-taker for Bengal in senior women’s one-day tournament), Saika Ishaque (highest wicket-taker for Bengal in senior women’s T20 meet).

-Y. B. Sarangi

HOCKEY

Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab win in men’s National Junior Hockey Championship

Haryana, Karnataka and Punjab secured wins on day six of the 14th Hockey India Junior Men’s National Championship on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh and Delhi played out a 5-5 draw.

In the first match, Haryana thrashed Rajasthan 6-1. Rohit Rana (2nd minute), Sunil Maan (11th), Sahil Ruhal (17th) and Ami Khasa (60th) scored one goal each, while Navraj Singh (7th, 37th) struck a brace for Haryana.

Anurag Suthar (50th) scored the consolation goal for Rajasthan.

In the second match, Karnataka also notched up a 6-1 win over Kerala with Aryan Uthappa Mt (6th, 35th) and Sunil P B (8th, 45th) scoring a couple of goals each.

In the last match of the day, Punjab trounced Mizoram 7-1.

-PTI

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

