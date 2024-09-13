MagazineBuy Print

O’Malley vs Dvalishvili, UFC 306 LIVE streaming info: Preview; Full fight card; When, where to watch bantamweight title match?

All you need to know about the Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili UFC 306 bantamweight title fight.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 22:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sean O'Malley, known for his electrifying fighting style, will seek a third consecutive title after notable victories over Aljamain Sterling and Marlon 'Chito' Vera.
Sean O’Malley, known for his electrifying fighting style, will seek a third consecutive title after notable victories over Aljamain Sterling and Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Sean O’Malley, known for his electrifying fighting style, will seek a third consecutive title after notable victories over Aljamain Sterling and Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. | Photo Credit: AFP

Merab Dvalishvili is set to take on reigning bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley for the belt at UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Sunday. UFC CEO Dana White announced this fight via an Instagram live session last week.

“This is good; he has finally mentioned my name, and now we are going to fight. Because I have been calling him for six years, and he has been ignoring me. It feels good that he finally wants to fight me,” said Dvalishvili in an interview.

The O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili bout has been in the works since March. In February, Dvalishvili defeated Henry Cejudo by unanimous decision at UFC 298 before O’Malley beat Marlon Vera at UFC 299 in March.

O’Malley, known for his electrifying fighting style, will seek a third consecutive title after notable victories over Aljamain Sterling and Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. O’Malley has maintained a six-fight winning streak, excluding a no-contest against Pedro Munhoz.

His challenger, Dvalishvili, boasts a remarkable 10-fight win streak and has long been at the forefront of title contention. Due to his friendship with Sterling, he refused to fight him for the belt. With Sterling moving to the featherweight division, Dvalishvili finally gets a shot at bantamweight gold.

ALSO READ | O’Malley vs Dvalishvili: Battle for Bantamweight Supremacy at UFC 306

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley UFC 306 bantamweight title fight start?
The Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley UFC 306 bantamweight title fight will start at 7:30 AM IST on September 15, Sunday at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
Where to watch the Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley UFC 306 bantamweight title fight?
The Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley UFC 306 fight will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. It can also be livestreamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

