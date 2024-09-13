O’Malley vs Dvalishvili, UFC 306 LIVE streaming info: Preview; Full fight card; When, where to watch bantamweight title match?

Merab Dvalishvili is set to take on reigning bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley for the belt at UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Sunday. UFC CEO Dana White announced this fight via an Instagram live session last week.

“This is good; he has finally mentioned my name, and now we are going to fight. Because I have been calling him for six years, and he has been ignoring me. It feels good that he finally wants to fight me,” said Dvalishvili in an interview.

The O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili bout has been in the works since March. In February, Dvalishvili defeated Henry Cejudo by unanimous decision at UFC 298 before O’Malley beat Marlon Vera at UFC 299 in March.

O’Malley, known for his electrifying fighting style, will seek a third consecutive title after notable victories over Aljamain Sterling and Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. O’Malley has maintained a six-fight winning streak, excluding a no-contest against Pedro Munhoz.

His challenger, Dvalishvili, boasts a remarkable 10-fight win streak and has long been at the forefront of title contention. Due to his friendship with Sterling, he refused to fight him for the belt. With Sterling moving to the featherweight division, Dvalishvili finally gets a shot at bantamweight gold.

