Donnarumma ruled out of PSG’s Champions League opener against Girona due to injury

Donnarumma picked up the injury during PSG’s 3-1 win against Brest on Saturday that extended the club’s perfect start in the French league to four matches.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 21:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma in action in the Ligue 1.
PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma in action in the Ligue 1. | Photo Credit: AP
PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma in action in the Ligue 1. | Photo Credit: AP

Gianluigi Donnarumma will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s opening Champions League match this season because of a muscular problem in his right thigh, the French league club said on Sunday.

Donnarumma picked up the injury during PSG’s 3-1 win against Brest on Saturday that extended the club’s perfect start in the French league to four matches.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Gabriel’s header earns Arsenal 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in feisty derby

PSG said he will be rested for a week.

In his absence, Matvey Safonov could be handed his first start. The 25-year-old Russian goalkeeper joined PSG in June until 2029.

PSG hosts Girona on Wednesday in Europe’s top club competition. The French giant is heading into the brand new competition on the back of a solid form in the league.

PSG has won all four of its league matches so far and is hence leading the Ligue 1 standings while Girona had a disappointing loss against Barcelona in La Liga.

PSG faces Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, RB Salzburg, Manchester City and VfB Stuttgart in its other UCL fixtures this season.

-With inputs from AP

