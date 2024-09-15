Duleep Trophy: Easwaran carries the bat for India B as India C’s Anshul Kamboj picks eight wickets

India B captain Abhimanyu Easwaran carried the bat as he remained unbeaten on 157 while his team was bowled out for 332 against India C in a Duleep Trophy fixture in Anantapur on Sunday.

Anshul Kamboj registered his best First-Class figures as he finished with 8/69 to wreak havoc in India B’s batting.

However, Easwaran shut one end. He faced 286 balls during which he hit 14 fours and a six while the wickets kept falling from the other end.

Eight-wicket haul

Before today, Kamboj had not taken more than three wickets in an innings in his short 14-match career.

However, in this innings, the 23-year-old fast bowler had three bowled, three LBWs dismissals to his name, indicating a stump-to-stump line tactic; apart from two catches - including one by the wicketkeeper.

He’s now only the third fast bowler to pick eight or more wickets in a Duleep Trophy innings after Debasis Mohanty (10/46) and Ashok Dinda (8/123).

Overall, he’s the ninth bowler to pick eight or more wickets in an innings. Best bowling figures in Duleep Trophy is Mohanty’s 10-wicket haul against South Zone.