Dodda Ganesh removed as Kenya coach less than one month after appointment

But less than one month into the job, the 51-year-old has been relieved of his duties after the executive committee of Cricket Kenya declined to ratify the appointment.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 15:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bust picture of Dodda Ganesh, Karnataka Ranji team cricket player snapped in Bangalore on December 27, 2001. PHOTO: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
Bust picture of Dodda Ganesh, Karnataka Ranji team cricket player snapped in Bangalore on December 27, 2001. PHOTO: THE HINDU ARCHIVES | Photo Credit: K Gopinathan
infoIcon

Bust picture of Dodda Ganesh, Karnataka Ranji team cricket player snapped in Bangalore on December 27, 2001. PHOTO: THE HINDU ARCHIVES | Photo Credit: K Gopinathan

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh, who was appointed as the head coach of the Kenya men’s national team last month, was removed from the position this week over a procedural misstep within the Kenyan cricket board.

Ganesh was unvieled in the role on August 14 a one-year deal ahead of the Africa qualifiers for the T20 World Cup 2026.

But less than one month into the job, the 51-year-old has been relieved of his duties after the executive committee of Cricket Kenya declined to ratify the appointment “for want of following established procedures.”

In a letter sent to Ganesh, it read, “Voided the purported contract made on August 7, 2024 between Mr Manoj Patel and yourself. Pursuant to the above, Cricket Kenya is not and shall not be bound by the said purported contract.

“You are therefore directed to cease any further engagement or dealings with the men’s national cricket team with immediate effect. Any concerns or claims relating to this notice should be channeled to Mr Manoj Patel [Chairman] and any other individuals who irregularly and unprocedurally engaged you in this respect.”

Related Topics

Dodda Ganesh /

Kenya

