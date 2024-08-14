Morne Morkel has been appointed as the bowling coach of India’s men’s cricket team and will be joining the Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff on a three-year contract, BCCI confirmed on Wednesday.

Morkel, who is now an Australian citizen, played 247 international matches for South Africa: 86 Tests, 117 ODIs, and 44 T20Is, picking a total of 544 wickets. The fast bowler has 309 scalps in Tests, 188 in ODIs, and 47 wickets in T20Is

Since playing his last international match in March 2018, the fast bowler has been involved with several teams as a bowling coach.

Here is all you need to know about Morne Morkel’s coaching experience:

1) Morkel spent three seasons with the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), until 2024, during which he had the opportunity to work alongside Gambhir, the team’s mentor, for the first two years.

2) He was Pakistan’s fast bowling coach in 2023. He joined in June and was part of the set-up during the Asia Cup and World Cup campaigns.

3) Morkel was also the bowling consultant with Namibia during the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup.

4) He also had a stint with the New Zealand women’s team during the 2023 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

5) He has also been part of the Durban Super Giants coaching camp in the SA20 league.

Gambhir and Morkel will be back working together, this time for the Indian team. The 39-year-old’s first assignment will be in September, when Bangladesh will tour India for Tests and T20Is. However, the big test for the coaching staff will be later this year, when India will tour Australia for five Test matches.