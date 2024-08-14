MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy 2024 squads announced: Full list of players, teams for domestic season opener; Gill, Shreyas named captains

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squads for the upcoming Duleep Trophy on Wednesday.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 16:31 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Shubman Gill plays a shot.
FILE PHOTO: Shubman Gill plays a shot. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shubman Gill plays a shot. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squads for the upcoming Duleep Trophy on Wednesday.

The tournament will mark the beginning of India’s domestic red-ball season, and will begin on September 5 in Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) and Bengaluru.

THE SQUADS
TEAM A
Shubman Gill (c), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.
TEAM B
Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (wk).
TEAM C
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Umran Malik, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (wk), Sandeep Warrier.
TEAM D
Shreyas lyer (c), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.
NOTE
*Nitish Kumar Reddy’s participation in the Duleep Trophy is subject to fitness.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

