Yuzvendra Chahal to play for Northamptonshire in One-Day Cup, County matches

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has joined Northamptonshire for its last fixture in the One-Day Cup and the remaining five matches in the County Championship Division Two, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Chahal has so far played 72 ODIs and 80 T20Is for India with 217 wickets across both formats to show for his efforts.

Northamptonshire said on its website that the 34-year-old Indian spinner, who was a part of the country’s victorious campaign in the T20 World Cup, will link up with the squad on Wednesday ahead of its trip to Canterbury to play against Kent.

“Northamptonshire County Cricket Club are delighted that Indian international Yuzvendra Chahal will join the club for the final One-Day Cup match at Kent and the remaining five County Championship fixtures,” Northamptonshire said in a statement.

“Also previously an India youth international in the sport of chess, Chahal spent time at Kent in the 2023 season, taking nine wickets in two of their three Division One matches of the campaign,” it added.

“Yuzvendra is another high-profile overseas player who brings with him a wealth of experience and some incredible skills. His record speaks for itself and his wicket-taking ability will add strength to our attack,” said Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler.

Northamptonshire is currently placed seventh in the eight-team County Division Two points table with seven draws and two defeats in nine matches, whereas in the One-Day Cup also the club has had a tough season so far with one win and six defeats keeping it at the eighth position in Group A.