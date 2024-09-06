MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs SL: Pope century puts England in charge against Sri Lanka at gloomy Oval on day one

Pope, under pressure after a run of low scores, silenced his critics with his seventh test century after Ben Duckett compiled a fluent 86 in overcast conditions to make Sri Lanka regret their decision to bowl first.

Published : Sep 06, 2024 23:47 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
England’s Ollie Pope scored a century against Sri Lanka at The Oval in 3rd test.
England’s Ollie Pope scored a century against Sri Lanka at The Oval in 3rd test. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England’s Ollie Pope scored a century against Sri Lanka at The Oval in 3rd test. | Photo Credit: AP

England captain Ollie Pope returned to form with a classy unbeaten 103 to guide his team to 221-3 on a weather-affected first day of the third and final test against Sri Lanka at The Oval on Friday.

Pope, under pressure after a run of low scores, silenced his critics with his seventh test century after Ben Duckett compiled a fluent 86 in overcast conditions to make Sri Lanka regret their decision to bowl first.

England, who clinched the series with a comprehensive victory at Lord’s last week, were put into bat under gloomy skies and lost the early wicket of Dan Lawrence.

Lawrence, on five, skied an ambitious pull off Lahiru Kumara and was caught by Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva, the opener trudging off disconsolately after another failure on his return to the side.

Duckett made light of tricky batting conditions, however, to reach his half-century from 48 balls before play was halted due to bad light.

The umpires led the players off the field with England on 76-1 and it was nearly three hours before the match resumed.

Duckett continued to play positively, hitting a brilliant six with a ramp off Kumara before attempting a similar shot off Milan Rathnayake and giving wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal a simple catch.

ALSO READ | Duleep Trophy 2024: India A trails by 187 runs at the end of day 2 with KL Rahul and Riyan Parag at the crease

Pope signalled his intentions with an early six over backward square leg off Kumara and he was joined by Joe Root who made two centuries at Lord’s, but the former captain only scored 13 before he was caught at long leg by Vishwa Fernando off Kumara.

Pope was not distracted, however, and the skipper drove Asitha Fernando sweetly to the cover boundary to reach three figures, raising his bat to all corners of the ground as regular captain Ben Stokes stood to applaud him on the team balcony.

The umpires again took the players off the field due to the poor light and they never returned, leaving Pope and Harry Brook (eight not out) to resume on Saturday. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Ollie Pope /

England /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs SL: Pope century puts England in charge against Sri Lanka at gloomy Oval on day one
    Reuters
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 9, LIVE Updates: Simran through to final, Bhavanaben slips to 5th; Praveen Kumar wins India’s sixth gold with new Asian Record; latest results score
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 9: Full list of Indian results on September 6
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 9, Medals Table LIVE Updates: India upto 15th spot after Praveen Kumar’s gold, China leads with 80 golds
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2024: Sabalenka, Pegula set to clash in women’s singles title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. ENG vs SL: Pope century puts England in charge against Sri Lanka at gloomy Oval on day one
    Reuters
  2. Afghanistan names three uncapped players in Test squad vs New Zealand, Rashid Khan left out due to injury
    PTI
  3. AFG vs NZ, One-off Test: Not getting many Test opportunities breeds more hunger, says spinner Ajaz Patel
    PTI
  4. New Zealand adds Rangana Herath, Vikram Rathour to coaching staff for one-off Test against Afghanistan in India
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs BAN Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh beats Pakistan by six wickets to claim 2-0 series win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs SL: Pope century puts England in charge against Sri Lanka at gloomy Oval on day one
    Reuters
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 9, LIVE Updates: Simran through to final, Bhavanaben slips to 5th; Praveen Kumar wins India’s sixth gold with new Asian Record; latest results score
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 9: Full list of Indian results on September 6
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 9, Medals Table LIVE Updates: India upto 15th spot after Praveen Kumar’s gold, China leads with 80 golds
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2024: Sabalenka, Pegula set to clash in women’s singles title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment