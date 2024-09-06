MagazineBuy Print

All India J.P. Atray memorial tourney to have 16 teams

Published : Sep 06, 2024 22:02 IST , Chandigarh - 1 MIN READ

Sixteen teams will be taking part in the 29th edition of All India J.P. Atray memorial cricket tournament, which will be held from September 10-20.

The BCCI-recognised event will be held at different venues including Punjab Cricket Association’s stadiums at Mullanpur and Mohali and Tau Devi Lal cricket stadium in Panchkula.

Sushil Kapoor, organising secretary of the tournament, said here on Friday that 16 participating teams include Indian Railways, Haryana Cricket Association Colts, Himachal Cricket Association, J & K Cricket Association, Punjab Cricket Association Colts, UT Cricket Association and Baroda CA.

“Sixteen teams from all over India have confirmed their participation in the 29th edition of the tournament. These teams will be divided into four pools. All the matches will be played on league-cum-knockout basis. The top team of each pool will qualify for the semi finals,” he said.

The final match of the tournament, of 50-over format, will be played at PCA Stadium, Mohali.

The matches will also be played at Dhruv Pandove Cricket Stadium and in Chandigarh.

The tournament will be played under the aegis of Punjab Cricket Association, which is affiliated to BCCI.

The winners will get a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh and a trophy while the runners up team will bag Rs 1.5 lakh and a trophy.

Vivek Atray, convener of the tournament, hoped that it will be a great preparation for the cricketers for the upcoming domestic season.

