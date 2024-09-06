MagazineBuy Print

Afghanistan names three uncapped players in Test squad vs New Zealand, Rashid Khan left out due to injury

Star all-rounder Rashid Khan is not in the squad as he is recovering from an injury. Zahir Khan and Zia-ur-Rehman will lead Afghanistan’s spin attack in Rashid’s absence.

Published : Sep 06, 2024 19:59 IST , Kabul - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Afghanistan players Farreed Malik (left) and Riaz Hassan in training.
Afghanistan players Farreed Malik (left) and Riaz Hassan in training. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Afghanistan players Farreed Malik (left) and Riaz Hassan in training. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu

Three uncapped players -- opener Riaz Hassan, all-rounder Shamsurrahman and pacer Khalil Ahmed -- have been included in Afghanistan’s final 16-member squad for the one-off Test against New Zealand, scheduled to begin in Greater Noida on September 9.

Star all-rounder Rashid Khan is not in the squad as he is recovering from an injury. Zahir Khan and Zia-ur-Rehman will lead Afghanistan’s spin attack in Rashid’s absence.

Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Ahmad and Yama Arab, who were a part of the preliminary squad announced last month, have been omitted, while pacer Naveed Zadran is also missing due to a side strain.

“The squad is finalized based on players’ performance in the preparation camp. It is worth mentioning that 19 players participated in a preparation camp for around 10 days in Greater Noida and eventually, after consultation with the captain and coaching staff, the 16-member squad was finalised today,” said Afghanistan Cricket Board in a release.

Afghanistan squad:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shams Ur Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman, Zahir Khan, Qais Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad and Nijat Masood.

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

New Zealand /

Test cricket /

Rashid Khan

