Duleep Trophy 2024: Axar Patel’s growth as assured batter adds further stock for Indian starting berth

First-Class cricket’s return to Anantapur on Thursday was proceeding along expected lines as India C pacers tore through the India D top order in the first round Duleep Trophy fixture at the Rural Development Cricket Stadium.

In the 16 matches at the ground, the quicks have taken 361 of the total 473 wickets.

Vyshak Vijaykumar was extracting bounce and finding movement in tandem with Anshul Kamboj and Himanshu Chauhan, and half of India D was already accounted for when Axar Patel made his way to the square.

At the precarious 34 for five, Axar, with considerable international experience, was perhaps the best fit for the situation. His 118-ball 86 (6x4, 6x6) enabled India D to recover to 164, when he was the last man dismissed.

However, all his 14 Test appearances have been in the subcontinent. Hence, the fact that only 17% of his 646-run international haul has come against pacers should not be surprising. He has faced 212 deliveries against pacers across 17 innings. Against spinners, he has played 923 in 22 innings. His batting average, a handsome 41 against the spinners, drops to 28 against the quicks.

But such has been life lately that Axar loves a rescue job. More so, when it has to be with his bat. In the T20 World Cup final in June, Axar walked at 34 for three and scored 47 runs off 31 deliveries, taking India to 176, which just about proved enough. His exploits at salvaging innings have not been limited to white-ball cricket, though.

In 2023, Axar established his batting credentials in Tests with his lower middle-order defiance during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In Nagpur, he combined with Ravindra Jadeja for 88 runs and then with Mohammed Shami for 52 runs for the eighth and ninth wickets, respectively. His career-best 84 ensured India ballooned its lead from 63 when he walked in to over 200 runs. India ended up winning by an innings.

In the second Test again, Axar steered India out of an unpleasant 134 for six with his 115-ball 74, forging a crucial alliance with R. Ashwin worth 114 runs. India ended up cutting down the first-inning deficit to just one run and eventually won the contest by six wickets.

“When you play all three formats for India, there’s a certainty. You’re under pressure a lot of times, and doing well then gives you confidence. You get to learn too. You won’t do well every single time, but you’ll learn something. I’ve learned a lot over the last year. I try not to get bogged down when I’m there. Neither do I overthink. I try to focus on my strengths and stay calm. I think that’s what’s coming into play now. The World Cup was good, so the confidence sort of carries forward from there too,” Axar had said during India’s tour to Sri Lanka in July this year.

On Thursday, he put his strengths to use with aplomb to herald another recovery for his side.

Axar was acquainted with the challenge at hand when a nip-backer from Kamboj angled in and breached his bat-pad. Moments earlier, he had nearly chipped Himanshu’s length delivery to extra covers. He got off the mark off his 18th delivery.

Shifting gears

Axar, by template, has put a price on his wicket early on, taking time to settle in before shifting gears. In Tests, Axar has a strike rate of 46 during his first 30 deliveries. In the next 30, it moves a touch higher to 58. The balls taken per boundary drop from 16 to 10 across the two stages.

Against India C’s pace attack and its relentless pursuit to bundle out its opposition for a double-digit score, Axar went even slower, picking just seven runs off the first 30 deliveries that included a solitary boundary. In the next 21 deliveries, Axar collected 12 runs as his side plunged to 76 for seven at Lunch.

But with the overcast skies relenting in the second session and the pacers running on fumes after elongated spells, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s hand was forced into operating either Manav Suthar or Hrithik Shokeen from one end. Axar identified the window and pounced.

In the space of nine overs, between the 34th and the 42nd, Axar added 51 runs in 32 deliveries. Six of these were bowled by the tweakers. This onslaught formed the core of the 84-run ninth-wicket partnership with Arshdeep Singh that helped India D put up some semblance of a fight. The pacers were not spared either in this phase, as Kamboj found out, seeing his attempt to bounce out Axar dispatched behind square with a pull shot.

In Tests, Axar’s scoring rate has dropped to almost 40 between deliveries 61 and 90. This passage of play was a departure from this regressive trend. Driving this uptick was the slog sweep that Axar has sparingly but to great effect deployed in internationals. Axar has slog-swept just nine times in Tests but picked up 42 runs off these shots. Here, Axar accumulated 16 runs from three slog sweeps. He had pocketed another six off Suthar earlier in the day.

That his eventual fall too came off a slog sweep was merely circumstantial, given the need to pocket as many runs as possible in the company of last man Aditya Thakare.

Understanding his game

“As a player, you need to understand your game. At the same time, it’s important to realise no matter what your game is, it’s about how you contribute to your team’s success. When you are in that situation, you should allow yourself to think for a few seconds. I take those few seconds to understand what my team wants from me in that situation. It’s a simple question, and if you think through it, you are bound to come up with a solution. It helps you judge whether it is the right time to accelerate or is it the time to stick around,” Axar had told Sportstar after India’s World Cup triumph.

Under similar conditions, India C lost four wickets for 43 runs in reply, with none of the top four batters going past 13 runs, putting into context the impact of Axar’s innings. He got two of the opposition batters to cap off his day.

For a player restricted to the fringes of the Indian team for a larger part of his career, being an understudy to Ravindra Jadeja, Axar’s renewed batting enterprise will go a long way in solidifying his contention in the playing XI, especially for the Australia tour.

He might still not make the cut, given he will be pitted against the mighty Ashwin and Jadeja, but Axar can at least throw his name in the hat as a genuine, third-all-round option.