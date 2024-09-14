Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 3: Jagadeesan, Easwaran continue; India B 129/0 vs India C; Tilak joins Pratham; India A 133/1 vs India D

- September 14, 2024 09:58India B 129/1 vs India C
Anshul Kamboj gets the breakthrough for India C! Jagadeesan is caught behind by Abishek Porel. A 129-run opening stand comes to an end. Jagadeesan falls for 70 off 137 balls.
- September 14, 2024 09:46India B 129/0 vs India C
Jagadeesan moves to 70 in his debut Duleep Trophy match. Both batters need to make it big from here if India B wants to get closer to India C’s mammoth 525.
- September 14, 2024 09:35India A 120/1 vs India D
Tilak Varma gets off the mark with a boundary off the first delivery he faced. Iyer bowls a full toss and Tilak drives with full confidence to get a four down the ground.
- September 14, 2024 09:33All set for day 3 in India A vs India D match
Tilak Varma joins the overnight batter Pratham Singh for India A. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has the ball, he’ll start the proceedings by completing his over.
- September 14, 2024 09:30India B 124/0 vs India C
Abhimanyu Easwaran and N. Jagadeesan walk out for India B as they will look to continue the good opening stand which steered the side to 124 for no loss at the end of day 2.
- September 14, 2024 09:27India B batter Musheer Khan on his cricket
Duleep Trophy 2024: We play cricket to make our father happy, says Musheer Khan
Musheer Khan doesn’t play cricket only for himself, but also for his father. His father Naushad Khan mostly travels with him and his elder brother Sarfaraz Khan. Naushad was spotted here on the first day of the second-round Duleep Trophy match between India B and India C.
- September 14, 2024 09:22Scores at Stumps on Day 2
IND A v IND D
India A: 290 & 115/1 vs India D 183 all out; India A took the first-innings lead and is currently leading by 222 runs.
IND B v IND C
India B 124/0 vs India C 525; India B is trailing by 401 runs
- September 14, 2024 09:04DULEEP TROPHY 2024 - UPDATED SQUADS
Team A:
Mayank Agarwal (C), Riyan Parag, SK Rasheed, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Akshay Wadkar, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kusharga, Shaswat Rawat, Aaqib Khan, Pratham Singh
Team B:
Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rinku Singh, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, R. Sai Kishore, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Suyash Prabhudesai, Rahul Chahar, N. Jagadeesan, Himanshu Mantri, Mohit Avasthi
India C:
Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier
India D:
Shreyas Iyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Nishant Sindhu, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Vidwath Kaverappa, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK)
- September 14, 2024 08:46IND A vs IND D: Match Report Day 2
- September 14, 2024 08:29Live Streaming
Where to watch India A vs India D & India B vs India C Duleep Trophy 2024 second-round match?
The live telecast of the Duleep Trophy 2024 will be on Sports18 Network and can be streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
- September 14, 2024 08:26Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy 2024 second round where India A takes on India D while India B faces India C in Anantpur.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates straight from the venue.
Latest on Sportstar
- Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 3: Jagadeesan, Easwaran continue; India B 129/0 vs India C; Tilak joins Pratham; India A 133/1 vs India D
- Paris 2024: Games chief hails 12 million tickets sold for Olympics and Paralympics
- Diamond League Finals 2024: Will Paris Olympics gold medallist Arshad Nadeem participate in the javelin final?
- AFC Champions League Elite: Ronaldo, Mahrez and Saudi stars look for continental success in new competition
- Former world No. 1 Osaka announces split with coach Fissette
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE