MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 3: Jagadeesan, Easwaran continue; India B 129/0 vs India C; Tilak joins Pratham; India A 133/1 vs India D

Duleep Trophy: Get all the live updates from Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy second round where India A takes on India D while India C faces India B in Anantapur.

Updated : Sep 14, 2024 09:58 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage from Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy second round where India A takes on India D while India C faces India B.

  • September 14, 2024 09:58
    India B 129/1 vs India C

    Anshul Kamboj gets the breakthrough for India C! Jagadeesan is caught behind by Abishek Porel. A 129-run opening stand comes to an end. Jagadeesan falls for 70 off 137 balls.

  • September 14, 2024 09:46
    India B 129/0 vs India C

    Jagadeesan moves to 70 in his debut Duleep Trophy match. Both batters need to make it big from here if India B wants to get closer to India C’s mammoth 525. 

  • September 14, 2024 09:35
    India A 120/1 vs India D

    Tilak Varma gets off the mark with a boundary off the first delivery he faced. Iyer bowls a full toss and Tilak drives with full confidence to get a four down the ground. 

  • September 14, 2024 09:33
    All set for day 3 in India A vs India D match

    Tilak Varma joins the overnight batter Pratham Singh for India A. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has the ball, he’ll start the proceedings by completing his over. 

  • September 14, 2024 09:30
    India B 124/0 vs India C

    Abhimanyu Easwaran and N. Jagadeesan walk out for India B as they will look to continue the good opening stand which steered the side to 124 for no loss at the end of day 2. 

  • September 14, 2024 09:27
    India B batter Musheer Khan on his cricket

    Duleep Trophy 2024: We play cricket to make our father happy, says Musheer Khan

    Musheer Khan doesn’t play cricket only for himself, but also for his father. His father Naushad Khan mostly travels with him and his elder brother Sarfaraz Khan. Naushad was spotted here on the first day of the second-round Duleep Trophy match between India B and India C.

  • September 14, 2024 09:22
    Scores at Stumps on Day 2

    IND A v IND D

    India A: 290 & 115/1 vs India D 183 all out; India A took the first-innings lead and is currently leading by 222 runs. 

    IND B v IND C

    India B 124/0 vs India C 525; India B is trailing by 401 runs

  • September 14, 2024 09:04
    DULEEP TROPHY 2024 - UPDATED SQUADS

    Team A:

    Mayank Agarwal (C), Riyan Parag, SK Rasheed, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Akshay Wadkar, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kusharga, Shaswat Rawat, Aaqib Khan, Pratham Singh

    Team B:

    Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rinku Singh, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, R. Sai Kishore, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Suyash Prabhudesai, Rahul Chahar, N. Jagadeesan, Himanshu Mantri, Mohit Avasthi

    India C:

    Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier

    India D:

    Shreyas Iyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Nishant Sindhu, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Vidwath Kaverappa, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK)

  • September 14, 2024 08:49
    IND C vs IND B: Match Report Day 2

    Duleep Trophy, Round 2: N. Jagadeesan’s cautious approach on Day 2 sees India-B mount fightback

    N. Jagadeesan and Abhimanyu Easwaran lead India-B's fightback against India-C in Duleep Trophy match.

  • September 14, 2024 08:46
    IND A vs IND D: Match Report Day 2

    Duleep Trophy: Mayank, Pratham hit fifties on Day 2 as India A leads India D by 222 runs

    Mayank Agarwal and Pratham Singh struck fifties and put together 115 runs for the opening wicket before Stumps, landing the final gut-punch on a morale-crushing second day for India D.

  • September 14, 2024 08:29
    Live Streaming

    Where to watch India A vs India D & India B vs India C Duleep Trophy 2024 second-round match?

    The live telecast of the Duleep Trophy 2024 will be on Sports18 Network and can be streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • September 14, 2024 08:26
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy 2024 second round where India A takes on India D while India B faces India C in Anantpur. 

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates straight from the venue. 

Related Topics

Duleep Trophy /

Shreyas Iyer /

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 3: Jagadeesan, Easwaran continue; India B 129/0 vs India C; Tilak joins Pratham; India A 133/1 vs India D
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: Games chief hails 12 million tickets sold for Olympics and Paralympics
    AP
  3. Diamond League Finals 2024: Will Paris Olympics gold medallist Arshad Nadeem participate in the javelin final?
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Champions League Elite: Ronaldo, Mahrez and Saudi stars look for continental success in new competition
    AP
  5. Former world No. 1 Osaka announces split with coach Fissette
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 3: Jagadeesan, Easwaran continue; India B 129/0 vs India C; Tilak joins Pratham; India A 133/1 vs India D
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Livingstone helps England level series against Australia
    AP
  3. Rohit and Kohli feature in first training camp ahead of Bangladesh two-match test series
    Team Sportstar
  4. SACA reaffirms commitment to women‘s cricket after Cricket South Africa greenlights Afghanistan ODIs
    PTI
  5. Azam’s confidence has taken a beating because of the way he has been treated: Moin Khan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 3: Jagadeesan, Easwaran continue; India B 129/0 vs India C; Tilak joins Pratham; India A 133/1 vs India D
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: Games chief hails 12 million tickets sold for Olympics and Paralympics
    AP
  3. Diamond League Finals 2024: Will Paris Olympics gold medallist Arshad Nadeem participate in the javelin final?
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Champions League Elite: Ronaldo, Mahrez and Saudi stars look for continental success in new competition
    AP
  5. Former world No. 1 Osaka announces split with coach Fissette
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment