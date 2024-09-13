MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy, Round 2: Jagadeesan’s measured approach on second day sees India-B mount fightback against India-C

India-C was dealt a blow with its pace spearhead Sandeep Warrier walking off the field with an apparent injury on his left leg.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 20:21 IST , ANANTAPUR - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
India B’s N. Jagadeesan in action during the Duleep Trophy.
India B's N. Jagadeesan in action during the Duleep Trophy. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

India B’s N. Jagadeesan in action during the Duleep Trophy. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

It was as if N. Jagadeesan had locked up his imperious self from the last Ranji Trophy season, as he played a low-risk and supremely assured knock (67 batting, 126b, 8x4) and added 124 runs for an unbroken first-wicket stand with skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (51 batting, 91b, 4x4, 1x6) for India-B to mount a fighback to India-C’s mammoth 525 on day two of the second-round Duleep Trophy match at the Rural Development Trust (RDT) Stadium B-ground on Friday.

India-C was dealt a blow with its pace spearhead Sandeep Warrier walking off the field with an apparent injury on his left leg. Sandeep ran in to bowl the second ball of his second over and pulled out holding his left leg. The physio was brought out to have a look.

Jagadeesan hit a straight four off medium-pacer Anshul Kamboj and later pulled him for a four to deep backward square leg. He also pulled leg-spinner Mayank Markande for a four to the deep square leg boundary. But the most striking aspect of Jagadeesan’s batting was his manoeuvring of the ball for quick singles (26), doubles (3), and even a triple.

READ: Buchi Babu-winning coach Abhijit lauds his Hyderabad team for playing as a unit and ending title drought

Easwaran hit a huge six to cow corner and paddle-swept to fine leg for a four off left-arm spinner Manav Suthar. He pulled a short delivery off Kamboj for four to deep backward square leg.

Earlier, India-C’s Manav Suthar hung in and ground for his 82 (156b, 11x4, 3x6). Kamboj played a cameo (38, 27b, 5x4, 2x6) to add 55 runs with him for the eighth-wicket partnership.

Manav hit two long-on sixes, one each off left-arm spinner Sai Kishore and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. The one off Chahar was an on-the-charge out-of-the-ground hit that helped him move to 48.

Kamboj hit a straight six off Sai Kishore, and a ball later hit another over long-on.

India-C skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (58, 74b, 9x4, 2x6), who was on an unbeaten 46 overnight, brought up his fifty with a cracking cover drive for four off pacer Navdeep Saini on the first over of the day. But he was soon beaten on the outside edge to be bowled by Mukesh with a delivery that hit the top of off-stump. Mukesh and Chahar finished with four wickets each.

The scores (second round, day two)
India-C (1st innings): Ruturaj Gaikwad b Mukesh 58, Sai Sudharsan c Saini b Mukesh 43, Rajat Patidar b Saini 40, Ishan Kishan b Mukesh 111, Baba Indrajith b Chahar 78, Abishek Porel lbw b Mukesh 12, Manav Suthar b Chahar 82, Mayank Markande b Nitish 17, Anshul Kamboj b Chahar 38, Vijaykumar Vyshak c Easwaran b Chahar 12, Sandeep Warrier (not out) 11; Extras (b-4, lb-7, w-7, nb-5): 23; Total (in 124.1 overs): 525.
Fall of wickets: 1-96, 2-97, 3-286, 4-311, 5-345, 6-382, 7-406, 8-461, 9-489, 10-525.
India-B bowling: Mukesh 32-4-126-4, Saini 23-3-101-1, Washington 18-1-67-0, Nitish 17-2-69-1, Sai Kishore 18-2-78-0, Rahul Chahar 16.1-2-73-4.
India-B (1st innings): Abhimanyu Easwaran (not out) 51, N. Jagadeesan (not out) 67; Extras (b-4, lb-1, nb-1): 6; Total (for no loss in 36 overs): 124.
India-C bowling: Warrier 1.1-0-8-0, Vyshak 10-2-29-0, Kamboj 8.5-2-30-0, Markande 6-0-18-0, Suthar 10-0-34-0.

