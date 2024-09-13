It was as if N. Jagadeesan had locked up his imperious self from the last Ranji Trophy season, as he played a low-risk and supremely assured knock (67 batting, 126b, 8x4) and added 124 runs for an unbroken first-wicket stand with skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (51 batting, 91b, 4x4, 1x6) for India-B to mount a fighback to India-C’s mammoth 525 on day two of the second-round Duleep Trophy match at the Rural Development Trust (RDT) Stadium B-ground on Friday.

India-C was dealt a blow with its pace spearhead Sandeep Warrier walking off the field with an apparent injury on his left leg. Sandeep ran in to bowl the second ball of his second over and pulled out holding his left leg. The physio was brought out to have a look.

Jagadeesan hit a straight four off medium-pacer Anshul Kamboj and later pulled him for a four to deep backward square leg. He also pulled leg-spinner Mayank Markande for a four to the deep square leg boundary. But the most striking aspect of Jagadeesan’s batting was his manoeuvring of the ball for quick singles (26), doubles (3), and even a triple.

Easwaran hit a huge six to cow corner and paddle-swept to fine leg for a four off left-arm spinner Manav Suthar. He pulled a short delivery off Kamboj for four to deep backward square leg.

Earlier, India-C’s Manav Suthar hung in and ground for his 82 (156b, 11x4, 3x6). Kamboj played a cameo (38, 27b, 5x4, 2x6) to add 55 runs with him for the eighth-wicket partnership.

Manav hit two long-on sixes, one each off left-arm spinner Sai Kishore and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. The one off Chahar was an on-the-charge out-of-the-ground hit that helped him move to 48.

Kamboj hit a straight six off Sai Kishore, and a ball later hit another over long-on.

India-C skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (58, 74b, 9x4, 2x6), who was on an unbeaten 46 overnight, brought up his fifty with a cracking cover drive for four off pacer Navdeep Saini on the first over of the day. But he was soon beaten on the outside edge to be bowled by Mukesh with a delivery that hit the top of off-stump. Mukesh and Chahar finished with four wickets each.