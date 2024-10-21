With Devdutt Padikkal set to named in the India A travelling party to Australia, Karnataka has called up K.V. Aneesh and Abhinav Manohar as reinforcements for its Ranji Trophy away trip to Bihar (October 26 to 29). The contest is a must-win for the eight-time champion after having collected just two points from its opening two matches.

Aneesh, 23, debuted last season and played four First Class games, including the Ranji quarterfinal against Vidarbha where he made 34 and 40 batting at No. 3.

Abhinav Manohar, 30, is yet to make his red-ball debut. The hard-hitting batter has played 36 T20s and seven List A matches for Karnataka and has turned out for Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Most recently, he finished with 550 runs at a strike-rate of 194.35 in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Pacer Vidwath Kaverappa is not in the squad as he continues his recovery from the shin injury sustained during the Duleep Trophy.