Ranji Trophy: Aneesh, Abhinav called up for Karnataka trip to Bihar as Padikkal gears up to board flight to Australia

Aneesh, 23, debuted last season and played four First Class games, including the Ranji quarterfinal against Vidarbha where he made 34 and 40 batting at No. 3.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 21:06 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Karnataka’s K.V. Aneesh during the 2024 Col. C K Nayudu Trophy.
Karnataka’s K.V. Aneesh during the 2024 Col. C K Nayudu Trophy. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

With Devdutt Padikkal set to named in the India A travelling party to Australia, Karnataka has called up K.V. Aneesh and Abhinav Manohar as reinforcements for its Ranji Trophy away trip to Bihar (October 26 to 29). The contest is a must-win for the eight-time champion after having collected just two points from its opening two matches.

READ: Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka, Kerala get one point each after final day’s play abandoned due to overnight rain

Abhinav Manohar, 30, is yet to make his red-ball debut. The hard-hitting batter has played 36 T20s and seven List A matches for Karnataka and has turned out for Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Most recently, he finished with 550 runs at a strike-rate of 194.35 in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Pacer Vidwath Kaverappa is not in the squad as he continues his recovery from the shin injury sustained during the Duleep Trophy.

SQUAD
Mayank Agarwal (C), Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, R. Smaran, K.V. Aneesh, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Sujay Sateri, Hardik Raj, V. Vyshak, V. Koushik, Luvnith Sisodia, Mohsin Khan, Vidyadhar Patil, Kishan S. Bedare, Abhilash Shetty.

