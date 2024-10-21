Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka, Kerala get one point each after final day’s play abandoned due to overnight rain

Karnataka and Kerala got a point each as their Ranji Trophy Elite Group-C encounter at the Alur Grounds ended in a frustrating draw after the final day’s play on Monday was also abandoned because of overnight rain.

Of the 12 sessions in the match, there was action only in two — the final session on the opening day and the first session on the second. All of 50 overs’ play was possible, with Kerala reaching 161 for three.

The solitary point will hurt Karnataka more than Kerala, for the eight-time champion had to be content with one point in its rain-curtailed opening tie against Madhya Pradesh as well. Kerala, on the other hand, secured an eight-wicket victory over Punjab in the first game, fetching the side six points.

Karnataka will travel to Patna next to take on Bihar from October 26 while Kerala will clash with Bengal in Kolkata.