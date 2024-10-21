MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka, Kerala get one point each after final day’s play abandoned due to overnight rain

Of the 12 sessions in the match, there was action only in two — the final session on the opening day and the first session on the second.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 20:32 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

N. Sudarshan
Ground staff at the Alur Grounds trying to dry out wet patches using a sponge on day three of the Ranji Trophy encounter between Karnataka and Kerala.
Ground staff at the Alur Grounds trying to dry out wet patches using a sponge on day three of the Ranji Trophy encounter between Karnataka and Kerala. | Photo Credit: N SUDARSHAN/The Hindu
infoIcon

Ground staff at the Alur Grounds trying to dry out wet patches using a sponge on day three of the Ranji Trophy encounter between Karnataka and Kerala. | Photo Credit: N SUDARSHAN/The Hindu

Karnataka and Kerala got a point each as their Ranji Trophy Elite Group-C encounter at the Alur Grounds ended in a frustrating draw after the final day’s play on Monday was also abandoned because of overnight rain.

Of the 12 sessions in the match, there was action only in two — the final session on the opening day and the first session on the second. All of 50 overs’ play was possible, with Kerala reaching 161 for three.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sanat Sangwan’s resistant 83 helps Delhi escape with draw against Tamil Nadu

The solitary point will hurt Karnataka more than Kerala, for the eight-time champion had to be content with one point in its rain-curtailed opening tie against Madhya Pradesh as well. Kerala, on the other hand, secured an eight-wicket victory over Punjab in the first game, fetching the side six points.

Karnataka will travel to Patna next to take on Bihar from October 26 while Kerala will clash with Bengal in Kolkata.

Related Topics

Karnataka /

Kerala /

Ranji Trophy

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment