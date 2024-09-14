MagazineBuy Print

My role will be to act as a sounding board and help upskill players, says bowling coach Morne Morkel

The South African has joined the Indian camp ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh starting on September 19 in Chennai.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 12:58 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, coaches Abhishek Nayar and Morne Morkel speak to players during a training session ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh.
Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, coaches Abhishek Nayar and Morne Morkel speak to players during a training session ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: PTI
Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, coaches Abhishek Nayar and Morne Morkel speak to players during a training session ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s new bowling coach Morne Morkel reckons that the Indian set-up operates on ‘auto-pilot’ and said he will only need to make small tweaks to get the best out of it.

“Coming here, this is a set-up that operates by itself and so to protect that and make it better in small ways is going to be the goal,” Morkel told BCCI.TV.

The 39-year-old who has worked with head coach Gautam Gambhir earlier as past of the Lucknow Super Giants coaching staff said that his job will be to act like a sounding board to senior players in the squad.

“We are quite lucky to have quality senior players and they will lead the charge. Our responsibility is to support them and give them best sort of advice that we can give,” said Morkel.

The 554-wicket veteran also said that he was blown away by the professionalism of the Indian cricketers.

ALSO READ | ‘Utility man’ Shams Mulani continues to impress in midst of crowded spinning all-rounder audition

The South African has joined the Indian camp ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh starting on September 19 in Chennai.

“For me, this is important to connect well with the guys, played a lot against some of the players, seen and connected with some of the guys during IPL and to be in the camp and form friendships and relationships with players is very important,” said the former Proteas speedster.

“It’s one thing having talent and skill and how can you make those guys feel welcome in an intimidating environment. India playing in blue shirt is a lot of expectations, so for me, having the experience, going through that, passing that sort of knowledge and helping them settle in will be the goal,” he reckoned.

“As soon as players have that comfort and feel they belong here, that’s when the performance comes. I am looking forward to that and obviously up-skill them and get them up to the standard,” he added.

