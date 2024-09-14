MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

ISL 2024-25 LIVE Score, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC 1-0 CFC, Mauricio scores from spot, Indian Super League updates

Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC have gone head-to-head 10 times in the league since 2019. Both have three wins each, sharing the spoils on the remaining four occasions.

Updated : Sep 14, 2024 17:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Diego Mauricio opened the scoring for Odisha FC, converting the penalty in the ninth minute.
Diego Mauricio opened the scoring for Odisha FC, converting the penalty in the ninth minute. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
infoIcon

Diego Mauricio opened the scoring for Odisha FC, converting the penalty in the ninth minute. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

STARTING LINE-UPS:

Odisha FC’s Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 campaign will kick off on Saturday, September 14, when it takes to the field for the opener against Chennaiyin FC.

Sergio Lobera’s team will be looking for the ideal start to get the season underway, but the two-time ISL winner has proven to be a tough opponent.

The teams have gone head-to-head 10 times in the league since 2019. Both have three wins each, sharing the spoils on the remaining four occasions.

It was one win apiece for the teams last season. Odisha secured a comfortable 2-0 win at the Kalinga, thanks to goals from Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Diego Mauricio.

However, it was a day to forget at the Marina Arena. A stoppage time winner from Jordan Murray — after Roy Krishna had cancelled out Ankit Mukherjee’s opener — gave Chennaiyin all three points as Odisha FC’s gut-wrenching loss proved damaging in the ISL League Shield race.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming info
When and where is Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC being played?
The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The match is scheduled for a 5:00 pm kick off.
How to watch Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC?
The Indian Super League match, Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC, will be live broadcast on Sports18 SD and HD. It can also be live streamed on JioCinema.

Related Topics

ISL 2024-25 /

Odisha FC /

Chennaiyin FC /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Southampton vs Man United LIVE score: SOU 0-0 MUN; Ramsdale denies opening goal to Eriksen, Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25 LIVE Score, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC 1-0 CFC, Mauricio scores from spot, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. anwar alISL 2024/25: Will Anwar Ali play debut for East Bengal against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy Highlights, 2nd Round Day 3: India D 62/1, needs 426 to win vs India A; India B 309/7, trails by 216 runs vs India C at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 14: Shubhankar ties course record in Irish Open, enters top 15
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25 LIVE Score, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC 1-0 CFC, Mauricio scores from spot, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfers rating, expected finish
    Karthik Mudaliar
  3. Kerala Blasters FC in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfers rating, expected finish
    Joan Mathew Jacob
  4. anwar alISL 2024/25: Will Anwar Ali play debut for East Bengal against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal predicted lineups ahead of Indian Super League opener, will Chhetri start?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Southampton vs Man United LIVE score: SOU 0-0 MUN; Ramsdale denies opening goal to Eriksen, Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25 LIVE Score, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC 1-0 CFC, Mauricio scores from spot, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. anwar alISL 2024/25: Will Anwar Ali play debut for East Bengal against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy Highlights, 2nd Round Day 3: India D 62/1, needs 426 to win vs India A; India B 309/7, trails by 216 runs vs India C at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 14: Shubhankar ties course record in Irish Open, enters top 15
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment