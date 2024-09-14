ISL 2024-25 LIVE Score, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC 1-0 CFC, Mauricio scores from spot, Indian Super League updates

STARTING LINE-UPS:

Odisha FC’s Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 campaign will kick off on Saturday, September 14, when it takes to the field for the opener against Chennaiyin FC.

Sergio Lobera’s team will be looking for the ideal start to get the season underway, but the two-time ISL winner has proven to be a tough opponent.

The teams have gone head-to-head 10 times in the league since 2019. Both have three wins each, sharing the spoils on the remaining four occasions.

It was one win apiece for the teams last season. Odisha secured a comfortable 2-0 win at the Kalinga, thanks to goals from Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Diego Mauricio.

However, it was a day to forget at the Marina Arena. A stoppage time winner from Jordan Murray — after Roy Krishna had cancelled out Ankit Mukherjee’s opener — gave Chennaiyin all three points as Odisha FC’s gut-wrenching loss proved damaging in the ISL League Shield race.