MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2024-25: Post Vukomanovic, Stahre looks to instil fresh hopes among Kerala Blasters fans for its maiden trophy

With Blasters having come close to the ISL Cup by reaching the final thrice and losing twice in the tiebreaker, the fans are now desperate to lift the trophy.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 19:00 IST , Kochi - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
Mikael Stahre, head coach of Kerala Blasters and Pritam Kotal during their pre-match press conference, before their match against Punjab FC.
Mikael Stahre, head coach of Kerala Blasters and Pritam Kotal during their pre-match press conference, before their match against Punjab FC. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mikael Stahre, head coach of Kerala Blasters and Pritam Kotal during their pre-match press conference, before their match against Punjab FC. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat/The Hindu

Ivan Vukomanovic had an amazing connection with his fans during his three seasons at Kerala Blasters. The fans loved the Serb and stood by him through thick and thin, the coach also guided the team to the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs thrice consecutively.

Clearly, the Blasters’ new head coach Mikael Stahre has tough shoes to fill and the Swede is eager to get the fans on his side as soon as possible.

“It’s a huge privilege to be a member of this club. We’ll play good football, energetic football, score a lot of goals and win and you will see us give our 100% at every single game,” said Stahre at the Nehru Stadium here on Friday, ahead of the Blasters’ ISL season-opener against Punjab FC on Sunday, the Thiruvonam Day.

“I think that’s what football fans want in general. They have high expectations, want players to score a lot of goals, see positive football, energetic players and they also want to see fighters out there. That’s my message also to the fans, we want to please them.”

The fans have been the strength of the Blasters; they often fill up the Nehru Stadium here to the brim and this in turn strengthens the team.

Football fans fill up the JLN Stadium in Kochi -- a sight that has been consistent for Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League.
Football fans fill up the JLN Stadium in Kochi -- a sight that has been consistent for Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Football fans fill up the JLN Stadium in Kochi -- a sight that has been consistent for Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu/The Hindu

With Blasters having come close to the ISL Cup by reaching the final thrice and losing twice in the tiebreaker, the fans are now desperate to lift the trophy.

While they will expect captain Adrian Luna to come up with his magical touch, they will also be eagerly looking at the new stars like Moroccan Noah Sadaoui, who won the Golden Boot at the recent Durand Cup, and Spaniard Jesus Nunez to score goals aplenty.

While the ISL Cup will be Stahre’s big goal, the Swede is now focused on the first task at hand. And he is aware that the Blasters had lost their ISL home game to Punjab 1-3 last season.

“It will be a hard game but hopefully we can beat them,” Stahre said, “Probably, they will sit back a little bit and wait for counters than play direct...that’s my guess.”

Related Topics

ISL 2024-25 /

Kerala Blasters /

Ivan Vukomanovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal score, ISL 2024-25: BFC v EBFC, Chhetri named in starting lineup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 highlights: OFC 2-3 CFC, Farukh brace wins three points
    Team Sportstar
  3. Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Baku for fourth year in a row
    AP
  4. Southampton vs Manchester United highlights: SOU 0-3 MUN; De Ligt, Rashford, Garancho score in dominant win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy: Tilak, Pratham score hundreds as India A dominates Day 3, sets 488-run target for India D
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25: Post Vukomanovic, Stahre looks to instil fresh hopes among Kerala Blasters fans for its maiden trophy
    Stan Rayan
  2. LIVE Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal score, ISL 2024-25: BFC v EBFC, Chhetri named in starting lineup
    Team Sportstar
  3. Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 highlights: OFC 2-3 CFC, Farukh brace wins three points
    Team Sportstar
  4. Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfers rating, expected finish
    Karthik Mudaliar
  5. Kerala Blasters FC in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfers rating, expected finish
    Joan Mathew Jacob
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal score, ISL 2024-25: BFC v EBFC, Chhetri named in starting lineup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 highlights: OFC 2-3 CFC, Farukh brace wins three points
    Team Sportstar
  3. Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Baku for fourth year in a row
    AP
  4. Southampton vs Manchester United highlights: SOU 0-3 MUN; De Ligt, Rashford, Garancho score in dominant win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy: Tilak, Pratham score hundreds as India A dominates Day 3, sets 488-run target for India D
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment