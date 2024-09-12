Duleep Trophy: We play cricket to make our father happy, says Musheer

Musheer Khan doesn’t play cricket only for himself, but also for his father. His father Naushad Khan mostly travels with him and his elder brother Sarfaraz Khan. Naushad was spotted here on the first day of the second-round Duleep Trophy match between India B and India C.

The father having dedicated his life and made sacrifices for his sons’ cricket careers is a well-known narrative.

Speaking about his father, Musheer, who’s playing for India B, said, “We play cricket for ourselves, but we also play cricket because we want to make him happy. He has worked so hard. So, at the end of the day or at the end of the tournament, when we see a smile on his face, we feel happy. Whether we score a zero or a hundred, dad should be happy (watching us play at the top-level)!”

For a 19-year-old who has shone this year in the ICC U-19 World Cup, the Ranji Trophy, and the Duleep Trophy so far, he said that it’s just “the start of the journey.”

He said that he admires his brother Sarfaraz’s confidence and would like to imbibe that from him.