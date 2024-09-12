Global Chess League can create superstars and help increase fanbase, says Koneru Humpy

The new concept of 20 minute-game time with no increment should make the second season of Global Chess League (GCL) exciting and challenging, said former World rapid chess champion Koneru Humpy.

The 36-year-old Grand Master, who along with Dronavalli Harika, is expected to play a lead role for Mumba Masters in the GCL from October 3 onwards in the United Kingdom. She said that the absence of time increment, unlike in any other major events, could be a real challenge and should decide a lot of results. “It is a tricky format for sure but since we interact a lot with each other during the tournament, and that we will be only playing one game per day, should only help the team’s cause.”

“The preparations have to be different obviously with emphasis more practical than being theoretical,” Humpy said in a chat with Sportstar on Thursday.

“One of the major challenges could be the very strong players’ line-ups in each team. There will be no push-overs at this level. Every team has to be at its best consistently through the edition,” Humpy said.

“Yes, of course, it will be a different kind of challenge and experience for first-timers like Vaishali of India and Sara of Kazakhstan. I am sure the new generation players are ready for the huge challenges ahead,” the seasoned campaigner said.

Reflecting on her team’s chances, a confident Humpy said the biggest strength of her team was the very good team spirit and the fact that there were not too many changes in the line-up except on the juniors’ board with Raunak Sadhwani coming in for Javokhir Sindarov.

“Definitely, hoping to make it to the final given the perfect blend of experience and youthful exuberance we have in our team,” she said.

On GCL impact on chess in general, Humpy felt that the biggest impact could be in terms of spectator support given the kind of format it was being played. The fact that each team has four men, women and juniors offers a unique competitive edge and with all the team members playing with same colour it should be a major difference to the results compared to other big events, she said.

“Personally, GCL should be a very good platform for me too in terms of increasing the fan base. Anyone who performs well in the GCL will become some sort of a superstar because of the huge following the League is expected to have again,” Humpy said.

In July, Humpy announced her decision to skip the ongoing Chess Olympiad, citing that she’s no longer in a position to take part in back-to-back tournaments.

“I don’t say it is too long a break for me from competitive chess, having played in the World Rapid and team events two months back. Honestly, the preparations have been really good, mostly on my own when not going for the major events when I take the help of a ‘second’,” the Chief Manager in the IOCL said.

“Well, honestly, with Ahana (her seven-year-old daughter) going to school and that is when I actually train a lot, things have become comparatively easier for me to prepare,” she signed off, adding a token of gratitude to her parents who have supportive of her chess career.

After the GCL, Humpy is set to take part in the Grand Prix and the Tata Steel championships.