Arjun Erigaisi hopes GCL makes big impact on chess like IPL did on cricket

The GCL is the world’s first and largest official franchise league of its kind, with chess players from all over the world competing in a unique joint team format.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 14:07 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Arjun Erigaisi of India, playing at 44th Chess Olympiad held at Mamallapuram on Monday.
FILE PHOTO: Arjun Erigaisi of India, playing at 44th Chess Olympiad held at Mamallapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B/ The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Arjun Erigaisi of India, playing at 44th Chess Olympiad held at Mamallapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B/ The Hindu

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi hopes the Global Chess League will have a transformative effect on the sport similar to the revolutionary impact IPL had on cricket.

The GCL is the world’s first and largest official franchise league of its kind, with chess players from all over the world competing in a unique joint team format “It’s definitely a great thing that we now have Global Chess League in the chess circuit. I really hope it makes a big impact in the chess world like IPL did to cricket,” The 21-year-old chess prodigy from Warangal has been creating waves this year.

He ascended to World No.4 in the FIDE world ratings in June this year after beating France’s Loic Travadon in the French Team Chess Championship 2024.

Having watched the 2013 World Championship match between the legendary Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen, Erigaisi is delighted to get a chance to be on the same as the two veterans.

ALSO READ | Viswanathan Anand: Current generation of Indian chess players great at grabbing opportunities

“Last year, I was on the same team as Magnus Carlsen, and now I am on the same team as Vishy Anand, sir. I remember following the 2013 World Championship Match as a fan, and after 10-11 years, I got the chance to be in the same team as them. It’s a big delight,” said Erigaisi.

The second season of GCL begins in London on October 3.

“There are a limited number of team chess tournaments, but I love it whenever I get a chance to participate in a team event.

“This is a bit different from other team events like the Olympiad or World Teams because you wouldn’t know most of your teammates in person, so it presents a unique opportunity to bond with new minds,” he added.

Related Topics

Arjun Erigaisi /

Global Chess League /

GCL /

IPL /

Viswanathan Anand /

FIDE

