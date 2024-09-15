MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern coach Kompany calls for consistency after win at Kiel

Bayern's stranglehold of the Bundesliga was broken last season with Bayer Leverkusen winning the title in a record-breaking undefeated run, and the Bavarians are eager to restore order this season.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 10:48 IST , KIEL, Germany - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany.
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany. | Photo Credit: FABIAN BIMMER
infoIcon

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany. | Photo Credit: FABIAN BIMMER

Bayern Munich went top of the Bundesliga with a 6-1 demolition of Holstein Kiel on Saturday but for coach Vincent Kompany that means little as the team look to reclaim its dominance in the domestic league.

Bayern’s stranglehold of the Bundesliga was broken last season with Bayer Leverkusen winning the title in a record-breaking undefeated run, and the Bavarians are eager to restore order this season.

“I have said that this is just three games. I know, I know, for Bayern it is always important (to be in top spot) but it is three games at the moment,” Kompany, in his first season in charge, told a press conference when asked about going top of the table.

“Today it was good and then Tuesday must be good again and then again and that’s the way it goes again,” Kompany said.

“If we continue as we do now, maybe at the end of the season.... I don’t even want to say it. We just have to keep going.”

Bayern is on maximum nine points with three wins from three league games, two ahead of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, after Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in its win at Kiel.

Bayern enjoyed an explosive opening to the match, netting three times in the first 13 minutes as Kiel made a nightmare start peppered with defensive errors, en route to a fourth straight win in all competitions this season under Kompany. 

