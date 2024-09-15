MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga 2024-25: Kane gets hat-trick as Bayern wins 6-1 at Kiel

Bayern is on a four-game winning run since Kompany took over for this season, three in the Bundesliga and one in the German Cup.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 07:51 IST , Kiel - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal with teammate Sacha Boey during the Bundesliga match between Holstein Kiel and FC Bayern München.
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal with teammate Sacha Boey during the Bundesliga match between Holstein Kiel and FC Bayern München. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as it crushed promoted Holstein Kiel 6-1 away on Saturday to move top of the Bundesliga after three matches with a maximum nine points.

The Bavarians, who welcome Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday, netted three times in the first 13 minutes as Kiel made a disastrous start peppered with defensive errors.

Jamal Musiala slotted home after the hosts repeatedly failed to clear the ball in the first minute and England forward Kane doubled the lead six minutes later following a mistake by Lewis Holtby, whose pass was intercepted by Serge Gnabry.

ALSO READ | Leverkusen bounces back with 4-1 win vs Hoffenheim; Union Berlin holds Leipzig to a goalless draw

Another defensive mistake sent Musiala through in the 13th and, after dribbling past two defenders in the box, he saw his cutback turned in by Kiel’s Nicolai Remberg for an own goal.

Kane bagged his second just before the break with a shot in off the post and substitute Michael Olise slotted home on the rebound in the 65th before Kiel’s Armin Gigovic scored late.

But England captain Kane made sure of his first hat-trick of the season with a powerful penalty in stoppage time.

