MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr’s Asian Champions League 2024 opener due to viral infection

Cristiano Ronaldo was diagnosed on Sunday with a viral infection and will miss Al Nassr’s Asian Champions League opener this week.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 15:57 IST , Tokyo - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo was diagnosed with a viral infection.
Cristiano Ronaldo was diagnosed with a viral infection. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo was diagnosed with a viral infection. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo was diagnosed on Sunday with a viral infection and will miss Al Nassr’s Asian Champions League opener this week at Iraq’s Al Shorta.

The Portuguese veteran is targeting Asia’s top club crown to add to his long list of achievements when the competition kicks off on Monday.

“Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was not feeling well today and was diagnosed with a viral infection,” said a club statement posted on social media platform X on Sunday.

“The team’s doctor confirmed he needs to rest and stay at home. As a result he will not be travelling with the team to Iraq today. We wish our captain a speedy recovery.”

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward saw his first attempt with the Saudi side Al Nassr end in a quarterfinal penalty shootout defeat to eventual champions Al Ain earlier this year.

Now rebranded as the Asian Champions League Elite, Al Nassr and the other teams from Saudi Arabia will be a major threat after spending vast sums of money in the last two years on the likes of Ronaldo and Neymar.

England forward Ivan Toney was the latest big name to swap Europe for Saudi when he left Brentford for Al Ahli last month for more than $45 million.

READ | Asian Champions League Elite seeks to promote quality over quantity

As part of the new-look competition, Saudi Arabia -- which is expected to host the 2034 World Cup -- will stage a mini knockout tournament from the quarter-finals onward to decide the champions, who will take home at least $12 million.

Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Neymar’s Al Hilal will all be involved when the Champions League Elite launches on Monday with a new format that splits 24 teams evenly into two groups of East and West.

Each team will play eight different opponents in the group stage.

The top eight teams from each zone will play in the last 16 over two legs in March, before the action moves to the final stages in Saudi Arabia from April 25 to May 4.

Injured Neymar missing

Al Hilal is looking to win a record-extending fifth Asian title but is still waiting for the return of Brazilian ace Neymar, who has been sidelined since suffering a serious knee injury last year.

Al Hilal has signed Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo from Manchester City, bolstering a squad that already featured Aleksandar Mitrovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves.

Despite the absence of the 39-year-old Ronaldo for Monday’s opening encounter in Bagdad, Al Hilal is still able to call on Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte and Marcelo Brozovic.

Al Ain, is from the United Arab Emirates and was coached by Argentina great Hernan Crespo to victory against Japan’s Yokohama F-Marinos over two legs in May’s final.

Al Ain is one of two UAE clubs taking part in this year’s edition, with teams from Qatar, Iran, Uzbekistan and Iraq completing the West zone line-up.

In the East, clubs from Japan have posted the best results in recent years and Yokohama return to the Champions League to spearhead their challenge.

Coach Harry Kewell has been sacked since leading them to last season’s final, with the former Liverpool and Leeds forward paying the price for his team’s lacklustre domestic form.

Kawasaki Frontale and Vissel Kobe are also representing Japan, while three-time champions Pohang Steelers, twice winners Ulsan and debutants Gwangju will carry the flag for South Korea.

Chinese clubs’ spending power has long since dried up, but former Chelsea attacker Oscar is still on the books of Shanghai Port, who are led by Australian coach Kevin Muscat.

Shandong Taishan and Shanghai Shenhua are also involved from China, while one club each from Australia, Thailand and Malaysia feature in the East league stage.

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Al Nassr /

Asian Champions League /

Al Shorta /

Asian Champions League Elite

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr’s Asian Champions League 2024 opener due to viral infection
    AFP
  2. Robin van Persie’s Heerenveen loses 9-1 in Dutch league
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG signs Portuguese defender Nuno Reis
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 5: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: India A claims first win, beats India D by 186 runs 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr’s Asian Champions League 2024 opener due to viral infection
    AFP
  2. Robin van Persie’s Heerenveen loses 9-1 in Dutch league
    Reuters
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Juve coach Motta criticises attack after Empoli draw
    Reuters
  4. Lionel Messi scores comeback brace to help Inter Miami top Union in MLS
    Reuters
  5. Ligue 1: PSG stays perfect and clinical Marseille beats unlucky Nice
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr’s Asian Champions League 2024 opener due to viral infection
    AFP
  2. Robin van Persie’s Heerenveen loses 9-1 in Dutch league
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG signs Portuguese defender Nuno Reis
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 5: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: India A claims first win, beats India D by 186 runs 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment