Serie A 2024-25: Juve coach Motta criticises attack after Empoli draw

Juve returns to Champions League action after a season’s absence on Tuesday when it hosts PSV Eindhoven in the league phase of the revamped 2024-25 edition of the competition.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 09:13 IST , Empoli

Reuters
Juventus coach Thiago Motta before the Serie A match against Empoli.
Juventus coach Thiago Motta before the Serie A match against Empoli. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Juventus coach Thiago Motta before the Serie A match against Empoli. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was not happy with his side’s attacking efforts in Saturday’s 0-0 Serie A draw versus Empoli, who defended valiantly to keep its goal intact.

Juve struggled against the well-organised hosts and managed only three shots on target after just one at home to AS Roma in another goalless stalemate before the international break.

“We barely got to the point of making the cross we wanted to make,” Motta told a press conference.

“It’s one thing to do it from behind and another to get to a dangerous area to do it. It’s not easy with a team that defends like Empoli, we had difficulties.

“(But) not only Dusan (Vlahovic) has to fill the penalty area ... We definitely have to improve on the sides and get to feed our attacker and those who come from behind.”

Juve’s misfiring attack was not the only worry for the Italian-Brazilian coach, who made four changes to his midfield in the 67th minute.

RELATED | AC Milan gets timely boost with Fonseca’s first win; Juventus held

Motta took off Manuel Locatelli, Nicolas Gonzalez, Douglas Luiz and Kenan Yildiz, introducing Khephren Thuram, Timothy Weah and Nicolo Fagioli, as well as striker Samuel Mbangula.

“They are great players and already in training with little time (they have had) they are able to understand what I want and how they should behave,” Motta added.

“The four ... came in to give freshness. We didn’t change anything on the tactical side but we preferred to give continuity. Surely these players together on the pitch will grow, especially as a team.”

Juve returns to Champions League action after a season’s absence on Tuesday when it hosts PSV Eindhoven in the league phase of the revamped 2024-25 edition of the competition.

“Every game is different, the first two we faced (the way we wanted). Today was a different game (to what it) will be on Tuesday, against a team that plays good soccer and attacks,” Motta said.

“We have to be good at controlling the game, without allowing them to feel comfortable, because when they have the ball they always attack with many players.”

